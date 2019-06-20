Anna Duggar Reveals Sex of Baby No. 6 with Husband Josh Duggar: It's a Girl!

Anna and Josh Duggar will soon add a baby girl to their family.

On Thursday, Anna, 30, revealed the sex of their sixth child on the way with a video on Instagram. In the clip, one of the couple’s sons pours water over a gold beehive, which then bubbles over with pink foam.

“It’s a girl!” the kids squeal, jumping up and down with excitement.

Anna honored her husband’s late grandmother, Mary Duggar, in the caption. (The Counting On star tragically died earlier this month at age 78 after accidentally drowning in a swimming pool.)

“This is the 6th gender reveal for our little family and it always so exciting!” she began. “Each child God has given us is unique and special — we all look forward to the arrival of our daughter / sister this fall!”

“When I was expecting Kynzie, Grandma Duggar excitedly told me of a ‘new trend’ that featured baking a gender reveal cake. Grandma asked if she and Amy could bake one for us?!?! Josh and I loved the idea and that was our plan…until our producers heard about the idea and it grew quite a bit!” she continued. “Buddy the Cake Boss [Valastro] ended up baking the first gender reveal cake for us!”

“All that to say, Grandma was the one who sparked this special tradition for our family and it sounds like a lot of other families have enjoyed the idea over the years as well!” she added. “With Grandma’s passing last week, this 6th gender reveal is a reminder of her love — I’m so glad we were able to share the news of our third little girl with Great-Grandma before she went to be with Jesus! #littleduggars.”

RELATED: Anna Duggar Says the ‘Past 10 Years Have Been a Wonderful Adventure’ with Husband Josh

Anna and Josh, 31, wed in September 2008 and share five children: Mackynzie, 9, Michael, 7, Marcus, 5, Meredith, 3, and Mason, 19 months.

They announced the news of baby no. 6 in April.

“We are so excited to announce that we are expecting a new little one!” Anna wrote on Instagram. “As we watch our children grow and thrive — we look forward to baby six joining us this fall! #littleduggars.”

Image zoom Anna Duggar/Instagram

RELATED: Josh and Anna Duggar: How They Overcame Scandal & Infidelity — and Are ‘Rebuilding a Life Together’

The past decade has been filled with ups and downs for the couple, whose marriage was rocked by scandal in 2015. Following Josh’s extended stay at a faith-based rehabilitation center, the pair entered marriage counseling.

Nearly two years later, in March 2017, they announced that they were expecting their fifth child.