The comment Anna Duggar responded to was left by a critic on her recent pregnancy announcement, when she revealed she and Josh Duggar are expecting a baby girl

Pregnant Anna Duggar Responds to Critic Asking How She and Husband Josh Duggar Can 'Afford' 7 Kids

Anna Duggar is hitting back at a comment concerning her family's finances.

After announcing on Friday that she and husband Josh Duggar are expecting their seventh child together, Anna replied to an Instagram user who asked, "How do you afford all those kids? Does Josh even work?"

"Yes, my husband is a diligent worker and provides well for our family," replied the 19 Kids and Counting alum, 32.

"It's a GIRL!!!!! 🎀" she wrote in the caption. "We are overjoyed to announce baby seven is on the way and we can't wait to hold her in our arms this fall!"

While the details of Josh's current job remain unclear, he resigned from his position at the Family Research Council, a Christian lobbying organization based in Washington, D.C., in 2015, amid reports that he was accused of child molestation as a teen.

In his resignation letter, obtained by PEOPLE, Josh wrote, "I deeply regret that recent media reports about my long ago past has brought negative attention to FRC Action and its work to preserve and advance the interests of family, faith, and freedom in the political arena."

"FRC Action's mission to fortify the traditional foundations of civil society is more important now than ever before, and I'm heartbroken that any attention has been diverted from these noble causes to my wrong actions as a young teenager. I am so thankful for God's grace, forgiveness and redemptive heart that allowed me to transform into a man of faith and testimony," the letter continued.

"In good faith I cannot allow Family Research Council to be impacted by mistakes I made as a teenager, so I am resigning as Executive Director of FRC Action. I will continue to pray for the advancements of the causes we believe in and I hope that in the days ahead you will pray for me and Anna as we seek God to discover the next chapter of our lives in His service," Josh concluded.

The pair's marriage was further rocked by scandal in 2015 when Josh also confessed to cheating on Anna and having an addiction to pornography.

Less than a week after his apology, Josh entered a faith-based rehabilitation center, and he and Anna later entered marriage counseling.

In October, Anna celebrated 12 years of marriage to her husband, posting a tribute to Josh on Instagram to mark the milestone in their relationship.