Anna Duggar Attends Court with Husband Josh Duggar on Day 1 of His Child Porn Trial

Anna Duggar has been by Josh Duggar’s side for all of his recent court appearances

Anna and Josh Duggar walked into court hand-in-hand on Tuesday for day one of his child sexual abuse material trial.

The trial, which will begin with a day of jury selection, comes about seven months after Josh, 33, was arrested and charged with receiving and possessing child sexual abuse material. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Anna, who was seen heading into the Arkansas courthouse with her husband by KNWA's Garrett Ferguson, recently announced the birth of her seventh child with Josh, a daughter named Madyson Lily.

In an Instagram post shared just two days before his pre-trial hearing on Nov. 18, she revealed that the baby was born Oct. 23, weighing 7 pounds, 9 ounces, and measuring 20 inches.

In May, a source told PEOPLE that Anna, 33, was "standing by" her husband amid the controversy.

"She thinks Josh is innocent," the source said at the time, adding, "[Josh] has seen [his] children with Anna there. She has to be there."

The mom of seven also attended a Monday evidentiary hearing for Josh, during which his dad Jim Bob Duggar and family friend Bobye Holt testified.

Both were called by the prosecution to discuss Josh's past molestation scandal, which the defense team has moved to exclude from the upcoming trial. The judge has not yet ruled on whether it will be allowed in the trial.

The scandal came to light in May 2015 when Josh apologized for his "wrongdoing" after a 2006 police report revealed that he had been investigated as a teen for inappropriately touching five underage girls. Two of his sisters subsequently stepped forward claiming to be victims.

During his testimony, Jim Bob, 56, said he couldn't remember the details of Josh's admissions that he had touched the victims, identified during the proceeding as Jane Does 1 through 4.

"We tried to handle things in house," he said at one point. "It was a very difficult time in our family's life."

The other witness, Bobye, more specifically recalled that Josh repeatedly admitted, in 2003 and in 2005, to inappropriately touching four Jane Does over and under their clothes. Bobye is married to Jim Holt, an elder in the Duggar family's church.

If convicted of the charges against him, the former reality star faces up to 20 years of imprisonment and up to $250,000 in fines on each of the two counts for a total possible sentence of 40 years, according to an April press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Western District of Arkansas.

If you suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.