Anna Duggar Announces Birth of 7th Baby with Husband Josh Duggar Ahead of His Child Porn Trial

Anna Duggar has welcomed her seventh child with Josh Duggar.

Anna, 33, announced the news in a Tuesday Instagram post, days before her husband is set to appear in court on Thursday for the pre-trial conference held ahead of his child pornography trial on Nov. 30.

"Meet little Madyson Lily Duggar!" she captioned the post, adding on her Instagram Story that the baby was born Oct. 23, weighing 7 pounds, 9 ounces, and measuring 20 inches.

One week after Anna's announcement, Josh was arrested on one count of receipt of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography. He pled not guilty the following day in court and was later released from jail to his designated third party custodians, family friends Lacount and Maria Reber.

Though the judge noted at the time that she could not "in good conscience" release Josh to his then-pregnant wife and their children, she granted him "unlimited contact" with the kids, so long as Anna is present. Aside from his own children, however, Josh has not been permitted to have contact with any other minors, including his many nieces and nephews.

In September, Anna was spotted leaving court with Josh, per footage captured by local ABC affiliate 40/29 News.

The pair had attended a hearing together, during which a judge denied four out of five of Josh's motions to suppress evidence and get his case dismissed. The fifth motion had not yet been ruled on at the time but was later also denied.

In May, a source told PEOPLE that Anna was "standing by" her husband amid the controversy.

"She thinks Josh is innocent," the source said, adding, "[Josh] has seen [his] children with Anna there. She has to be there."

At his detention hearing earlier that month, Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent Gerald Faulkner detailed the disturbing allegations in the federal investigation into Josh, alleging that he had over 200 images that were flagged as child sexual abuse material on his computer.

One file, according to Faulkner, depicted child sex abuse involving children ranging from 18 months to 12 years of age. Faulkner described the images as "in the top five of the worst of the worst that I've ever had to examine."

If convicted of the current charges against him, the former reality star could face up to 40 years in prison.

Josh, the oldest of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar's 19 kids, has faced various other controversies over the years.

In May 2015, he apologized for his "wrongdoing" following the release of a 2006 police report that revealed he had been investigated as a teen for inappropriately touching five underage girls. His sisters Jill, 29, and Jessa, 28, subsequently stepped forward as two of the victims.

That same year, Josh revealed that he cheated on Anna and admitted to struggling with addiction to pornography after Gawker reported about his active accounts on Ashley Madison — a website that helps to facilitate affairs.

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual abuse, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 connected to a certified crisis counselor.