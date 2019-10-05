Anna and Jill Duggar Pay Tribute to Late Extended Family Member Who Died in Car Crash  

Anna Duggar and Jill Duggar Dillard are mourning the death of their extended family member 22-year-old Rebecca Waller.

Rebecca was the sister of David Waller, who is married to Anna’s sister Priscilla Waller. Anna is married to Jill’s brother Josh Duggar.

On Thursday, David and Priscilla revealed on Instagram that Rebecca had died in a car crash on Wednesday.

Anna, 31, was quick to express her sympathy, writing, “Praying for your family, we love you guys!” in the comment section of the post.

“Our kids have been talking about the fun memories they made with Rebecca, she is greatly loved and missed,” Anna continued. “She was always giving and serving, such an encourager and example to each of us!”

Jill, 28, also commented on the post, sharing, “So so sorry for y’all’s loss!”

Anna also paid tribute to Rebecca on Twitter. The mother of six retweeted the Wallers’ post about Rebecca and said, “Rebecca will be greatly missed. Love you so much — Keeping your family in our prayers.”

David and Priscilla explained in their joint Instagram that Rebecca died instantly from the crash at around 8:30 a.m.

“The twenty-two years of life that God gave us with her seem short, but in light of eternity all of our lives are short,” the couple wrote.

“The most important thing is a relationship with Jesus Christ that Rebecca evidenced by the fruit of her life. She is in heaven today, not because she was a good person, but because she trusted in the Lord Jesus Christ as her personal savior.”

Rebecca will be greatly missed. Love you so much – keeping your family in our prayers. https://t.co/IwlmQhwX1s — Anna Duggar (@Anna_Duggar) October 3, 2019

The couple shared more about Rebecca’s short life on their blog, explaining she was “full of life, packing every minute with meaningful activity.”

Before her death, Rebecca worked for UPS.

“Her day typically started in the very early hours of the morning. It was just a few weeks ago that our little family got to tour the facility where she worked and hear her coworkers tell of her diligent work ethic, can-do attitude and yet her gentle kindness that she demonstrated towards them,” David and Priscilla wrote alongside a series of photos of Rebecca and their family.

Rebecca’s death comes just a few months after Josh and Jill’s grandmother Mary Duggar died on June 9.

The Counting On family matriarch died of an accidental drowning in a swimming pool, Washington County Coroner Roger W. Morris confirmed to PEOPLE at the time. She was 78.

“Duggar slipped and fell into the pool and drowned,” Morris told PEOPLE. “Her daughter Deanna discovered her body and alerted authorities, who pronounced her dead at the scene.”