New episodes of the reboot will be available to stream on Hulu on Nov. 20

Yakko, Wakko, and Dot Catch Up on the 21st Century in New Trailer for the Animaniacs Reboot

Yakko, Wakko, and Dot are back — and ready to catch up on everything they’ve missed in the 22 years since Animaniacs last aired.

The official trailer for Hulu’s new Animaniacs reboot dropped Wednesday, and it features the three zany siblings getting into their usual trouble while catching up on the 21st century. The series first premiered in 1993 and ran for five seasons before ending in 1998.

Rob Paulsen (Yakko), Tress MacNeille (Dot) and Jess Harnell (Wakko) will reprise their roles in the Steven Spielberg-produced cartoon. Paulsen, 64, will also be reprising his role as Pinky, alongside Maurice LaMarche, who will star as The Brain.

The new trailer begins with a cheeky commentary on reboots — “Hello, reboots are symptomatic of a fundamental lack of originality in Hollywood,” Wakko says, while Dot adds, “Have you no shame?”

Image zoom Hulu/YouTube

“Here’s your check for the Animaniacs reboot you sellouts!” an off-screen voice then announces as a pile of money appears behind the three characters.

The trailer also tackles all things modern-day, with mentions of Beyoncé, quinoa and even a brief caricature of President Donald Trump.

In one part of the trailer, Pinky even expresses frustration with dating apps. “I tried online dating but I keep getting catfished — how do I know she’s even real?” he asks The Brain, showing a picture of an actual catfish.

It concludes with Yakko, Wakko and Dot belting out a version of their classic jingle, with one small alteration.

Image zoom Animaniacs Hulu

“Were animany, totally insany, never mansplainy,” they sing, while Dot covers Yakko and Wakko’s mouths with her hands. “We’re Animaniacs!”

Hulu released the first teaser for the upcoming reboot in honor of the 27th anniversary of the show last month, giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at what's to come for the beloved Warner Bros. series.

"We all love this show and these characters so much and the script so far. They're really, really funny. It's going to be a great new endeavor," Harnell, 56, said in the clip.

"This is an absolute dream come true," Paulsen added.