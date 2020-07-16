Animal Planet Releasing New Documentary Surviving Joe Exotic — Watch the Trailer

The documentary was filmed just four months before Joseph "Joe Exotic" Maldonado-Passage was arrested on murder-for-hire charges

And the Tiger King saga continues!

Animal Planet is releasing a new documentary titled Surviving Joe Exotic, which will focus on the animals Joseph "Joe Exotic" Maldonado-Passage once owned at his Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park.

In a trailer for the upcoming special, filmed just four months before Maldonado-Passage, 57, was arrested on murder-for-hire charges for a plot to kill his nemesis Carole Baskin, the Tiger King star opens up about his infamous park.

"We are a zoo open to the public that takes unwanted animals," Maldonado-Passage says.

When asked why he runs the zoo, Maldonado-Passage quips back "I don't know why the hell I'm doing this."

"This is definitely not one of the things you do to make money," he shares.

The clip then transitions to show the many animals of the park as Maldonado-Passage says — in what he appears to have thought was an off-camera moment — "These are my f------- tigers... and I'm going to sell them."

"It's a labor of love," Maldonado-Passage says in a confessional interview. "You really have to love the animals."

At one point during filming Maldonado-Passage even fires a gun in the direction of a crowing rooster.

Image zoom Joe Exotic Steve Sisney/The Oklahoman/Imagn/USA Today Network/Sipa

"Get out of here!" he yells at the animal as the screen fades to black.

The new documentary comes four months after the release of the Netflix series Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, which followed the now-imprisoned big cat wrangler and explored his feud with Baskin.

He was found guilty in 2019 for paying Allen Glover $3,000 to kill Baskin, a big cat conservationist whom he considered his rival and for killing tigers to make room for more big cats at his exotic animal park. He was also found guilty on multiple charges of violating both the Lacey Act for falsifying wildlife records, and the Endangered Species Act. The disgraced zookeeper filed a lawsuit in March against various government agencies, as well as a former business partner, seeking $94 million in damages.

Currently, Maldonado-Passage is serving a 22-year sentence in a Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas prison.

Last month, it was revealed that Baskin will soon take control of Maldonado-Passage's zoo.

The G.W. Exotic Animal Memorial Park in Wynnewood, Oklahoma, has been under the control of Jeff Lowe in recent years but is now being handed over to Baskin.

Image zoom Carole Baskin, Jeff Lowe Facebook; Ruaridh Connellan/BarcroftImages / Barcroft Media via Getty

Lowe has 120 days to vacate the premises — including all of his animals currently residing there, according to a copy of the ruling published by the Courthouse News Service.

A rep for Lowe, a rep for Big Cat Rescue and Maldonado-Passage's public defender did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's requests for comment.

The ruling marked yet another twist in the complicated world of big cats captured in the Netflix docuseries Tiger King.

Director Eric Goode told Entertainment Weekly in March that the zoo under Lowe's leadership was still open, but "basically operating on fumes."

"No one is going now and there’s no source of income, and that's been going on for a long time," Goode said. "It's not something that has just happened because of what's happening in the world today.