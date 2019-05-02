Animal Control Visits Home of Teen Mom 2's Jenelle Evans and David Eason Over Dead Dog: Report

Authorities are reportedly investigating the death of a pet at Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans and her husband David Eason‘s home.

Eason, who was fired by MTV last year over alleged homophobic tweets, found himself at the center of controversy once again after he allegedly shot and killed the family dog earlier this week for biting their 2-year-old daughter in the face.

According to TMZ, North Carolina’s animal welfare hotline was flooded with calls about the incident. The calls were reportedly referred to Columbus County Animal Control after review, as well as the Columbus County Sheriff’s Department.

TMZ reports that Animal Control officers were sent to the couple’s home on Thursday to investigate the incident in order to confirm that the dog is indeed dead, as well as whether Evans and Eason are in possession of its corpse.

According to TMZ, the Animal Control officers were able to enter the couple’s property through an open gate, but fearing for their safety, they turned around and alerted the Sheriff’s Department to complete the visit.

In a statement obtained by PEOPLE on Thursday, the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office said that an investigation was launched into allegations of animal cruelty that reportedly occurred at a home in Riegelwood, North Carolina, but they did not confirm that it was the Eason residence.

“On May 1, 2019, Columbus County Sheriff’s Office and Columbus County Animal Control initiated a joint investigation into allegations of animal cruelty that reportedly occurred at a residence on Money Hole Road in Riegelwood,” the statement reads. “The investigation is ongoing. No further details will be released at this time to preserve the integrity of the investigation.”

When reached by PEOPLE, a spokesperson for Columbus County Animal Control said the Sheriff’s Department is currently “investigating” the incident, but could not provide further information.

On Tuesday, Eason posted a video of the dog, Nugget, becoming aggressive toward their daughter Ensley as she tried to hug him. He also shared a photo showing a scratch mark on the 2-year-old’s face.

“I don’t give a damn what animal bites my baby on the face… whether it be your dog or mine, a dog is a dog and I don’t put up with that s— at all,” he wrote. “I’m all about protecting my family, it is my life’s mission. Some people are worth killing or dying for and my family means that much to me. You can hate me all you want but this isn’t the first time the dog bit Ensley aggressively. The only person that can judge wether or not a animal is a danger to MY CHILD is ME.”

Eason has not responded to PEOPLE’s request for comment, but Evans confirmed Nugget’s death on Wednesday, sharing a photo of the French Bulldog sitting on her lap.

“Nugget… I’m crying everyday,” she wrote. “I love you so much and I’m so sorry. I’m speechless. You were my side kick and knew the moment I felt bad and would cuddle with me. You still had a lot to learn and a lot to grow from your lessons. Everyday I wake up you’re not here, when I come home you’re not here, when I go to bed… you’re not here. You’re gone forever and there’s no coming back.”

A source told PEOPLE on Wednesday that Evans has not spoken to Eason since the incident occurred.

“David shot the dog after it came after Ensley,” the source said. “Jenelle has all the kids with her and is not talking to David right now. She’s very upset and is taking time to figure out what she wants to do.”

News of the dog’s death became public after Evans’ ex Nathan Griffith called police on Tuesday to request a welfare check on their 4-year-old son Kaiser.

“The male caller referenced making sure his son was safe because his ex-fiancée’s husband shot a dog in front of him,” the Columbus County Sheriff’s Department told PEOPLE.

The police checked on Kaiser and determined he was safe. Because the call only requested a welfare check, they did not further investigate the claim that Eason shot a dog, police said.

Evans and Eason tied the knot in September 2017. In addition to Ensley and Kaiser, the reality star is also mom to 9-year-old son Jace from a previous relationship.