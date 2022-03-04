Dubbed “Fexi” by fans, Angus Cloud and Maude Apatow star as friends with a budding romance on HBO's Euphoria

Angus Cloud Reveals What Was in Fezco's Letter to Lexi from Euphoria Season 2 Finale

Warning: This post contains spoilers for Euphoria.

"Fexi" fans are getting a few of their Euphoria questions answered after the season 2 finale.

Angus Cloud, who portrays Fezco in the hit HBO series, is opening up about the mystery letter his character wrote to his on-screen love interest Lexi, played by Maude Apatow.

In episode 8, Cloud's Fez was at home, dressed in a suit with a bouquet of flowers as he prepared to attend Lexi's play. However, he never made it to opening night after an intense shootout with police in his home following the death of local drug dealer Custer.

During the scene, Fez is accidentally shot in the stomach as he's caught between bullets from both police and his adopted little brother Ashtray. As viewers see Fez lying injured on the ground, the camera pans to an unopened bloodied note with "Lexi" written on it.

Following the finale, Cloud, 23, spoke to Variety and revealed the contents of his undelivered letter.

"It was just, like, a congratulations. I think they both know there's a vibe going on," he told the outlet.

"Definitely taking it to the next level with them flowers and whatnot. So I think the letter was just being like, 'Yo, good job for f— doing you,'" the actor added.

Maude Apatow, Angus Cloud Maude Apatow, Angus Cloud | Credit: Eddy Chen/HBO

Cloud and Apatow's on-screen romance first sparked during the New Year's Eve party in the season 2 premiere. Fans later gushed over the growing connection when the unlikely pair spent the day watching the emotional film Stand by Me.

During their hangout, Lexi discussed her play with Fez, who told her he'd be there to support her when it debuts.

Last month, Cloud stirred Euphoria fans into a frenzy when he posted an adorable photo of himself and Apatow, 24, posing together in matching looks during New York Fashion Week.

"Fexi," Cloud captioned the Twitter photo, which shows the two dressed in coordinating tartan looks from Thom Browne.

Angus Cloud Credit: Aaron Vasquez

Cloud's ensemble features a plaid blazer, a matching button-up, slouched pants and black laced boots. The actor then accessorized with a headscarf and eyeglasses. As for Apatow, the actress opted for a tailored blazer with contrasting patterns, teamed with a pleated skirt and complementing tights. On her feet, Apatow sported a pair of lace-up platform heels and finalized the look with a plaid dog purse.

"Fexi" quickly became a fan favorite and Cloud's post has only heightened the obsession for Euphoria viewers.

"They are the main reason why I watch Euphoria," one fan wrote alongside Cloud and Apatow's photo.

"This is what I needed to get me thru hump day," tweeted another fan. "They are the moment," a different social media user expressed.