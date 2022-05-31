"I would love to maybe do an arc or something," the Rizzoli & Isles actress said of a possible return to the show

Angie Harmon 'Would Love' to Reprise Her Role as Abbie Carmichael in Law & Order: 'She Was So Fun'

Angie Harmon 'Would Love' to Reprise Her Role as Abbie Carmichael in Law & Order: 'She Was So Fun'

Angie Harmon 'Would Love' to Reprise Her Role as Abbie Carmichael in Law & Order: 'She Was So Fun'

Angie Harmon is teasing fans about her possible return to Law & Order!

During a chat with Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday, the Baywatch Nights star, 49, spoke about her desire to make a comeback on the NBC series as her character, Assistant District Attorney (ADA) Abbie Carmichael, who she played in the franchise over two decades ago.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I would love it," she told ET, noting that the show's creator, Dick Wolf, reached out to her while they were working on season 21, which premiered in February 2022.

"I was like, 'Look, guys. I mean, I would love to maybe do an arc or something," she recalled of her response to the offer. "I would love to revisit Abbie. She was just so fun and wonderful."

The Rizzoli & Isles actress also added that her character "just adores and loves" Sam Waterson, who plays District Attorney (DA) Jack McCoy in the series, and "that whole group."

Angie Harmon 'Would Love' to Reprise Her Role as Abbie Carmichael in Law & Order: 'She Was So Fun'

Earlier this month, NBC announced Law & Order had been renewed for a 22nd season.

The show follows police who investigate crime and the district attorneys who prosecute the offenders. It first premiered on NBC in 1990, earning 50 Emmy nominations across its original run, and starring a series of notable stars including S. Epatha Merkerson, Jeremy Sisto, Jesse L. Martin, and the late Jerry Orbach.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The show's popularity gave way to a franchise, with the fan-favorite Law & Order: Special Victims Unit spinoff becoming a mainstay in its own right, currently in its 23rd season. That series, led by Mariska Hargitay, will return for season 24 next year.

Another spinoff, Law & Order: Organized Crime, premiered in 2021, bringing back former SVU star Christopher Meloni to the franchise. It has since been renewed for a third season.

RELATED VIDEO: Mariska Hargitay Opens Up About How She Was 'Devastated' When Chris Meloni 'Left Law & Order: SVU'

Harmon first rose to fame after joining Law & Order in 1998. She remained on the show until 2001, playing the ADA who often got into disagreements with McCoy and other members of her team over her conservative views.

Harmon also starred in several episodes of the first season of SVU before the spinoff named a permanent DA.

After revealing to ET that she recently spoke to Merkerson, 69 — who played Lieutenant Anita Van Buren for 16 seasons — Harmon gushed over her time on the show, saying, "Just know that was a really, really wonderful time in my life."

"I mean, what a great time to, you know, begin an acting career," she added.