Angie Harmon and Greg Vaughan Are Engaged: 'Marry Christmas!'

Sleigh bells and wedding bells are ringing for Angie Harmon!

The Rizzoli & Isles actress, 47, announced her engagement to actor boyfriend Greg Vaughan on Christmas, sharing a slideshow of photos from the memorable proposal.

In the first snap, Harmon and Vaughan are surrounded by their children in a family group photo op on the stairs, where they all sport matching holiday sweaters. (Harmon has daughters Emery Hope, 11, Avery Grace, 14, and Finley Faith, 16, and Vaughan has sons Landan Reid, 7½, Cavan Thomas, 10 next month, and Jathan James, 12.)

Subsequent images chronicle the surprise moment that Vaughan, 46, popped the question. The pictures show the couple hanging out at the bottom of the stairs, with the Days of Our Lives star on one knee and Harmon covering her mouth, visibly shocked.

“Marry, Marry Christmas!! ❤️🎄💍 Wishing you the most wonderful holiday from our family to yours!” Harmon captioned her post on Wednesday, adding the hashtags, “#moderndaybradybunch, “#blessed,” “#grateful,” “#family” and “#christmas2019.”

Vaughan shared the same pictures to his own Instagram feed on Wednesday, as well as a bonus selfie of the newly engaged couple that included a clear shot of Harmon’s stunning new hand bling.

“Well … that was FUN!!!” he wrote alongside his re-post.

The marriage will be the second for both Harmon and Vaughan. She was previously married to NFL player Jason Sehorn, with whom she shares her three daughters; they split in 2014 after 13 years of marriage.

Vaughan shares his sons with his ex-wife, Dutch model and actress Touriya Haoud. They married in 2006 but divorced in 2014.

Harmon and Vaughan regularly post photos of themselves together and with their blended family on social media. In August of last year, the octet rang in Harmon’s 46th birthday by traveling to a gorgeous beachfront location, where the group soaked up the summer sun.

“Well THAT was FUN!! 😂🎉🎊👏🏼Love y’all so very much & thank you for an AWESOME BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION!!” Harmon captioned a series of photos from the trip shared to Instagram, including snaps of her showing off her toned physique in a string bikini.

Vaughan also shared multiple photos from their vacation to Instagram and posted a loving birthday tribute to Harmon. “There isn’t a day that I don’t feel I am blessed, but as is every day I live to see another day, I continue to see a new blessing enter my life!!” he wrote.

“Your love of life and allowing me to open mine and our ability to share ours together with 6 amazing children is beyond any wish I could have dreamt!! May all your days continue to be filled with sunbeams, smiles, laughter, 🐻🐾, love, joy & my warm embrace HAPPY BDay @angieharmon 🙏🏻🌹😘,” Vaughan said.