To ring in her 46th birthday, Angie Harmon celebrated with some of her nearest and dearest by her side.

The Rizzoli & Isles actress turned 46 on Friday and traveled to a gorgeous beachfront location with family and friends for the celebration, where the group soaked up the summer sun.

“Well THAT was FUN!! 😂🎉🎊👏🏼Love y’all so very much & thank you for an AWESOME BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION!! #blessed #grateful #moderndaybradybunch #FAE #framily,” Harmon captioned a series of photos from the trip shared to Instagram, including snaps of her showing off her toned physique in a string bikini.

Among those who joined her on the trip were her three daughters — Finley, 14, Avery, 13, and Emery, 9 — whom she shares with ex Jason Sehorn, and her boyfriend, actor Greg Vaughan, who shares sons Jathan, 11, Cavan, 8, and Landan, 6, with ex Touriya Haoud.

Vaughan, 45, also shared multiple photos from their vacation to Instagram and posted a loving birthday tribute to Harmon.

“There isn’t a day that I don’t feel I am blessed, but as is every day I live to see another day, I continue to see a new blessing enter my life!!” he wrote.

“Your love of life and allowing me to open mine and our ability to share ours together with 6 amazing children is beyond any wish I could have dreamt!! May all your days continue to be filled with sunbeams, smiles, laughter, 🐻🐾, love, joy & my warm embrace HAPPY BDay @angieharmon 🙏🏻🌹😘#moderndaybradybrunch #laughter #smiles #longwalks,” said Vaughan.

While Harmon has had a successful on-camera career, the star realizes that often the most important stories go far beyond the pages of a script.

In 2016, recently back home from a UNICEF field visit to Vietnam where she visited with many victims of human trafficking, domestic violence and sexual exploitation, Harmon shared her experiences exclusively with PEOPLE.

“I think one of the things that really stood out is that, as much as Vietnam wants to be a large recognized country, they want to do it as a whole,” she said. “They don’t want to leave any children behind [and] they just want to move forward as an entirety.”

More recently, at the end of July, Harmon and her daughters traveled to Rwanda with World Relief.

“There are too many times to count that I have been proud of my daughters…. today was one I will never forget. We helped the people of the Musanze district build the road to their cemetery. To say it was hot is an understatement & we had dressed warmly because we started up in the mountains where it was cold,” she wrote on Instagram.

“I can sum up the tremendous spirit of my girls in finn’s words. ‘Mom, I was so hot. I could see the sweat dripping off my nose. Then I looked around & saw the woman that was leading the songs & motivation wearing a long sleeve, black shirt & black jeans & the woman wearing a long skirt with her baby wrapped around her on her back & there was no way I was going to stop. I kept thinking if I’m this hot in shorts, how must they feel?’. It wasn’t until about 30 mins later when Avery told me to look at Finn & she was bent over did we stop. ‘Mom, I’m gonna throw up’ & we were out. We walked back through the 2 THOUSAND people of the community & went to the celebration afterwards… this was a day I will never forget. Thank you @worldrelief for this proud moment!” said Harmon.