Angelina Pivarnick Says She's 'Too Hurt' to Watch Jersey Shore amid Divorce

The MTV personality recently told PEOPLE her marital issues with now-ex Chris Larangeira are a "big thing" on the current seasons of Jersey Shore and the upcoming All Star Shore

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation returned to MTV Thursday night — but star Angelina Pivarnick wasn't watching.

As the season premiere episode aired, Pivarnick opened up about her decision to not tune in.

"Decided to not live tweet because I'm not watching the show," the reality star, 35, tweeted. "I'm too hurt by a lot of things. This season is going to be hard for me mentally."

Pivarnick is currently in the midst of divoring husband Chris Larangeira, 42. News of the split broke in February after Larangeira officially filed for divorce in January, citing "irreconcilable differences."

Recently, Pivarnick told PEOPLE that her marital issues with Larangeira are a "big thing" on both Jersey Shore: Family Vacation as well as her new All Star Store reality series.

"I'm just taking it day by day and that's all I can do. I pray now, a lot. I look to God for so many things and I just pray to him, hopefully, this will all be okay," she said, adding that it's "going to be very hard" to see that storyline appear on both shows.

Pivarnick also said feeling as if Larangeira wasn't fully on her team was "a big reason" for the pair's breakup.

"That is a hundred percent what led us up to where we are now. It's unfortunate. It's sad. I cry a lot. The whole thing has just been very sad for me and just very hard. I don't think people really know how hard it's been for me," she said.

"Still, to this day, I cry a lot even though we've been separated for a while now. But that is really, ultimately, what my biggest problem was," she added "I never felt like he was on my team in a lot of things in life. And I can't feel like that. I always want to just be on my partner's team. I want vice versa. I want us to be one. A solid team. And he has my back, I have his back."

Rumors had additionally swirled, alleging that Pivarnick had cheated on Larangeira. A sneak peek at the new Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season even showed her cast mates reacting to photos of her with another man, speculating whether she was "cheating on her husband."

But the Staten Island native has denied the accusations.

"I didn't have a side piece the whole entire time I was married. That's another lie," she told In Touch this month. "I'm going to be open and honest on my Instagram page when I am allowed to about what's not real. And what's made up and a fake story. The timelines don't add up."