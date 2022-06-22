Jersey Shore: Family Vacation and All Star Shore's Angelina Pivarnick tells PEOPLE it's "going to be very hard" to relive the time when her marriage to now-ex-husband Chris Larangeira was crumbling

Angelina Pivarnick Says Her Woes with Ex Chris Larangeira Are a 'Big Thing' on Jersey and All Star Shore

Angelina Pivarnick is in the midst of a tough divorce from Chris Larangeira — and she's dreading that she'll soon have to relive the collapse of the marriage on not one but two TV shows in the coming months.

Pivarnick exclusively tells PEOPLE it's "going to be very hard" to see her relationship troubles play out on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, which returns Thursday, and when All Star Store starts airing next week.

"I'm just taking it day by day and that's all I can do. I pray now, a lot. I look to God for so many things and I just pray to him, hopefully, this will all be okay," she says, confirming that the breakdown of her relationship with Larangeira will be "a big thing" on All Star Shore in particular.

Pivarnick, 35, and Larangeira, 42, got married in November 2019. After two years of marriage, the news broke in February that he'd filed for divorce in January, citing "irreconcilable differences."

Pivarnick says "a big reason" for the pair's separation was because she felt Larangeira wasn't unwaveringly on her side.

"That is a hundred percent what led us up to where we are now. It's unfortunate. It's sad. I cry a lot. The whole thing has just been very sad for me and just very hard. I don't think people really know how hard it's been for me," she says.

"Still, to this day, I cry a lot even though we've been separated for a while now. But that is really, ultimately, what my biggest problem was," she continues. "I never felt like he was on my team in a lot of things in life. And I can't feel like that. I always want to just be on my partner's team. I want vice versa. I want us to be one. A solid team. And he has my back, I have his back."

Pivarnick also believes the former couple "weren't on the same page in a lot of things."

"There was a lot of lies that were going on, and he could say whatever he wants about me," she continues. "It's unfortunate. I wish him the best and I feel terrible, but sometimes in life, things just don't work out. But I don't want any bad blood with him or anything. He was my husband."

Facing her marital woes wasn't an enjoyable part of Pivarnick's experience filming All Star Shore, but she had a blast filming the first-of-its-kind party competition series.

"It got so competitive. It was a crazy experience. The craziest experience I've ever been through in my life," says Pivarnick. "I really didn't think I was going to go do this show. I actually signed on very late in it because I was kind of going back and forth in my mind. Should I go, should I not?"

Pivarnick adds, "But I think I needed to get away and I wanted to meet new people and I wanted to do this challenge. I really wanted to see if I could push my body to the ultimate test. And I'm actually happy with myself. I didn't know I could do that."

