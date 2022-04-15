Man Who Killed Angela Simmons' Ex-Fiancé Gets Life in Prison: 'Justice Served'

"We got you! Justice served today," Angela Simmons said of her ex-fiancé's killer upon his life in prison sentencing

Angela Simmons' ex-fiancé's killer was sentenced to life in prison on Friday, and the reality star is satisfied with the ruling.

Michael Williams fatally shot Sutton Tennyson, Simmons' former fiancé and father of her 5-year-old son, just outside of Sutton's garage in 2018. Days later, Williams surrendered to police and was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, and murder, PEOPLE confirmed at the time. Tennyson was 37.

Williams was also sentenced to another 15 years for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, per TMZ. He'll be up for parole after at least 30 years.

Simmons, 34, who reportedly gave emotional testimony before the court on Friday, reacted to the sentencing on Instagram.

"Justice served today! We got you ! We got him 🙏🏽💪🏽," she wrote alongside sentimental photos of herself, Tennyson, and son Sutton.

The former Run's House star also shared a sweet throwback picture of Tennyson holding their son on his shoulders on her Instagram Story, writing, "We got you! Justice served today," along with a red heart emoji.

Simmons added a picture of Tennyson hugging her baby bump when she was pregnant and echoed, "We got you," adding a praying hands emoji and another red heart.

On Nov. 3, 2018, Tennyson was shot and killed just outside his home after an alleged argument with another man escalated. He was pronounced dead when police arrived and found his body in his garage, having suffered over a dozen gunshot wounds.

Local police told PEOPLE that after firing multiple shots, the suspect then "sped from the scene in a car."

Less than a week after Tennyson's death, Williams surrendered himself to local police. His lawyer at the time told PEOPLE that he accompanied his client to the Atlanta Police Headquarters and, once they arrived, informed detectives not to question Williams.

Shortly after the murder, Simmons posted a series of touching tributes to the father of her son.

"Thank you for leaving behind my greatest gift," Simmons captioned a series of family shots.