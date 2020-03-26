Growing Up Hip Hop Season 5 Trailer: Angela Simmons Calls Romeo Miller's Behavior 'Disgusting'

Growing Up Hip Hop is almost back — and with new episodes comes even more drama between Angela Simmons and former flame Romeo Miller.

PEOPLE has an exclusive look at season 5 of the hit WE tv reality series, which follows Simmons and Miller’s feud about their rocky relationship.

“Her baby daddy got killed, Rome could’ve took advantage of her while she was mourning,” Master P, Miller’s father, says in the trailer.

“For him to even think that is disgusting,” Simmons claps back.

Miller adds that he will “never” talk to Simmons alone about their ongoing beef, which continues to make headlines since Bow Wow got involved in their love triangle.

“You can’t force somebody to be close just because you’re on TV,” Miller continues.

The drama surrounding Egypt Criss and her relationship with her fiancé Sam — who raps under the name Sammattick — is also unveiled.

“I’m just trying to figure it out,” Criss said in the clip, trying to hold back tears.

Damon Dash is also shown in the trailer being taken away in handcuffs while his son, Boogie Dash, speaks into his phone, “Dad’s going to jail.”

The rapper made news across the world for his arrest, while Boogie struggles to decide if he and his father should maintain their professional relationship.

In a previous sneak peek of the show, Simmons was shown continuing to mourn the loss of her ex-fiancé Sutton Tennyson. The reality star said she struggled with how to gently explain the situation to her 3-year-old son Sutton Joseph, in a way that he would understand.

Simmons — who is the daughter of Run D.M.C.’s Rev. Run — said she did her best to reassure Sutton that he is not alone and will always be loved.

Growing Up Hip Hop returns April 23 at 9 p.m. ET on WE tv.