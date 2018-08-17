The Office Alum Angela Kinsey Calls Out Her Nephew for Using Her Picture in His Tinder Profile

Angela Kinsey is not here for any name-dropping on Tinder — even if it’s her nephew!

The Office alum, who played Angela Martin on the beloved NBC series for eight years, called out her family member on Instagram Story after a viral tweet showed 25-year-old James’ Tinder profile photo, which is of him and his famous aunt.

What made it even better, James’ bio reads: “Life long musician, can get along with just about anyone. Also a former firefighter. You can still call me a fireman cause I turn the h— on and yes Angela from the office is my aunt.”

Kinsey hilariously trolled him, writing, “Nephews…do not put me in your @tinder profile photos. K. Thx. Byeeeee.”

The star, who often shares photos of her daughter Isabel, stepsons and cats, has yet to post a photo of her nephew James on social media.

Angela Kinsey Angela Kinsey/Twitter

While Kinsey certainly has the right to poke fun at James, she too has had her fair share of hilarious moments — outside of The Office.

In March, Kinsey stirred social media into a frenzy when she revealed she bought a coat from an airport vending machine.

“Airport jacket vending machine purchase… living my best life folks! And it fit!! 💃,” Kinsey captioned an Instagram photo of herself wearing the lightweight plum puffer from Uniqlo’s #UniqgloToGo machines.

Unlike most vending machine items, the jacket cost more than a few dollars.

“*$69.99 #that’swhatshesaid,” Kinsey added in reference to the price.

The jacket grew so popular that a fan created the account @angelasvendingmachinejacket.

The page has over 28,000 followers and is “dedicated to the adventures of the vending machine jacket Angela bought.”

Each photo features Kinsey in the jacket.