Angela Bassett Reacts After Being Misidentified as Omarosa Manigault in New York Times Caption

Angela Bassett has responded after she was misidentified in The New York Times as Omarosa Manigault-Newman.

On Tuesday morning, the newspaper published a photo of Rachel Brosnahan receiving her award for lead actress in a comedy series at the Emmy Award’s on Monday evening. The award was presented by Tiffany Haddish and Bassett, who were also both featured in the shot.

The only problem? In the NYT caption, Bassett, 60, was wrongly identified as former White House aide Manigault-Newman, 44.

To make matters worse, the Apprentice-contestant-turned-Trump-aide wasn’t even present at Monday night’s ceremony.

The outlet quickly addressed the mistake in a tweet on Tuesday, claiming the error was due to a “photo wire service in some early print editions.” They also noted that a correction would be issued in Wednesday’s paper.

The outlet quickly addressed the mistake in a tweet on Tuesday, claiming the error was due to a "photo wire service in some early print editions." They also noted that a correction would be issued in Wednesday's paper.

However, some Twitter users were already fired up about the mistake.

“Do all dark skinned black women look the same to your editors??” wrote Joy Villa. “Gorgeous and talented Queen Angela Bassett looks nothing like that other one.”

Another user referred to the NYT’s error as “pathetic and disgusting” and compared it to mistaking George Clooney for U.S. Senator of Florida Marco Rubio at the Academy Awards.

“…you know, bc Marc Rubio is at the Academy Awards every year,” the user wrote. “….& bc all white ppl look alike too.”

However, some Twitter users were already fired up about the mistake.

This is just pathetic & disgusting….Like mistaking George Clooney for Marc Rubio…at the Academy Awards…you know, bc Marc Rubio is at the Academy Awards every year….& bc all white ppl look alike too.😕@nytimes deserves all the💩they get for this. — Lu Carolina America❄ (@LuCarolinaAmer1) September 18, 2018

Despite the backlash, there was one person who didn’t seem to be bothered by the mix-up: Bassett herself!

Acknowledging all of the angry tweets, the 9-1-1 actress addressed her supporters on Twitter with a simple two-word mantra.

“Hey Everybody, no worries!” she wrote, alongside a meme of Kerry Washington in Scandal that reads “It’s handled.”

Hey Everybody, no worries! xoAng pic.twitter.com/iPq2uQVy4I — Angela Bassett (@ImAngelaBassett) September 18, 2018

Bassett has previously spoken out about racism, admitting to PEOPLE that her 12-year-old twins Bronwyn and Slater have already experienced race-related prejudices from their peers.

“Even from the age of four, from preschool, they’ve had to deal with — and as crazy as it seems or sounds — color issues,” she told PEOPLE’s Editor-in-Chief Jess Cagle in an episode of The Jess Cagle Interview. “Or because they were African Americans, and whether other kids will play with them or have issue with that.”

Added the 9-1-1 actress: “It can’t come from their young minds,” she said of her belief that kids aren’t born racist. “It’s something that they’ve heard somewhere.”

But while it seems Bassett has no problem brushing off an accidental mix-up nowadays, she hopes that her kids won’t have to endure the same type of experience one day.

“It makes you gasp and it just squeezes your heart sometimes, because you never want your kids to go through these sort of pain issues,” she said. “Or you thought it’d be much later, once they get a firm footing of who they are.”