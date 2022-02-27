Angela Bassett Confesses to Momentarily Forgetting Her Son's Name During NAACP Acceptance Speech

"Usually you forget your husband, right?" the 9-1-1 star quipped during a virtual press conference after Saturday's NAACP Image Awards

Whoops!

Angela Bassett admittedly blanked on her son Slater's name while accepting the award for Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series at the 53rd annual NAACP Image Awards on Saturday.

After thanking Fox, Disney, and her 9-1-1 cast and crew, the actress praised her family "for being the penultimate support in my life." Basset, 63, thanked her husband of nearly 25 years Courtney B. Vance, but paused briefly while attempting to remember her 16-year-old son's name.

"Usually you forget your husband, right?" she quipped during a virtual press conference after the awards show, adding, "I went like brain dead for a second but yeah, you caught me!"

"I wanted to make sure I got everything in there," continued Bassett, who earned the award for her role as Athena Grant on Fox's 9-1-1. "It was like six different people I want to thank like real quickly on the time frame and I was doing pretty good and thought really well of myself and then I forgot my son's, my child's name."

Slater and his twin sister Bronwyn were born in January 2006.

During an appearance on The Late Late Show in April 2021, Bassett told host James Corden that she tends to play good cop when parenting her kids with Vance, 61.

"I tell them, 'I am your good time, so you don't wanna mess with me,'" she said with a laugh. "I'm your good time."

Earlier in the interview, Bassett detailed how she and Vance go about disciplining their twin children when necessary. Vance, she said, "is usually pretty calm but he is consistent" with their kids.

"For instance, right now he's 2,500 miles or so away in Chicago and he can still get them to hop to it," the Black Panther actress revealed in the interview.