Andy Samberg Says Brooklyn Nine-Nine Writers Are 'Rethinking' Show amid Anti-Police Protests

"We're taking a step back, and the writers are all rethinking how we're going to move forward," the Palm Springs actor tells PEOPLE in response to the current outrage over police brutality

Andy Samberg says the Brooklyn Nine-Nine crew is reevaluating how to produce the show in the wake of George Floyd's death and the protests against police brutality that followed.

"We're taking a step back, and the writers are all rethinking how we're going to move forward, as well as the cast," Samberg, 41, tells PEOPLE. "We're all in touch and kind of discussing how you make a comedy show about police right now, and if we can find a way of doing that that we all feel morally okay about."

"I know that we'll figure it out, but it's definitely a challenge, so we'll see how it goes," adds the actor, who plays Det. Jake Peralta.

Image zoom Andy Samberg and Terry Crews on Brooklyn Nine-Nine John P. Fleenor/NBCUniversal via Getty

Samberg's comments come shortly after his co-star Terry Crews announced Brooklyn Nine-Nine had scrapped several episodes from the upcoming eighth season. The comedic police procedural aired on Fox for five seasons before moving to NBC in 2018.

"We've had a lot of somber talks about it and deep conversations and we hope through this we're going to make something that will be truly groundbreaking this year," Crews told Access Daily. "We have an opportunity and we plan to use it in the best way possible."

"Our showrunner Dan Goor, they had four episodes all ready to go and they just threw them in the trash. We have to start over," he continued. "This is an opportunity right now for us all to united and get together and understand what this is and that we have to battle this together."

Crews did not elaborate on the content of the episodes. NBC has not responded to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The stars of Brooklyn Nine-Nine and showrunner Goor have been supportive of the Black Lives Matter movement. Earlier this month, Goor tweeted that he and the cast made a $100,000 donation to the National Bail Bund Network, which aims to provide bail and bond funds across the country.

"The cast and showrunner of Brooklyn 99 condemn the murder of George Floyd and support the many people who are protesting police brutality nationally. Together we have made a $100,000 donation to The National Bail Fund Network," he tweeted. "We encourage you to look up your local bail fund: the National Bail Fund Network is an organization that can lead you to them. #BlackLivesMatter."

Samberg is currently promoting his latest film, Palm Springs, which finds the star stuck in an endless time-loop, repeating the same wedding over and over again. The funnyman, who married singer-songwriter Joanna Newsom in 2013, tells PEOPLE he'd be happy to relive his own wedding day.

"I don't know about for the rest of the time, but man, I had a good time at my wedding," he says. "I wouldn't mind doing it a few more days. I would have like one week of craziness and then be like, I got to get out."

Image zoom Hulu/Neon

How I Met Your Mother star Cristin Milioti plays Samberg's "partner-in-time" as the pair navigate their way through a never-ending first date. For Milioti, it was a joy to act alongside the SNL alumnus.

"I didn't know Andy before this. I knew of Andy, obviously, and I love everything he does," she gushes to PEOPLE. "I just really lucked out. We have a really easy rapport, a similar sense of humor and like the same things and he's a delight to be around, as well as to work with."

Samberg previously told PEOPLE he jumped at the chance to take a new twist on the romantic comedy genre.

"I think rom-coms can have that same comfort food energy for people, especially when they want to just be whisked away in something cozy and whimsical," he said. "And I think we sort of split the difference on Palm Springs between that and something else. But I definitely see the appeal and we definitely wanted it to feel that for people who do love rom-coms."

The film, which Samberg also produced, made history earlier this year as the biggest sale in Sundance Film Festival history, going to Neon and Hulu in a deal reportedly worth $22 million, according to IndieWire.