Surprise Golden Globes Co-Hosts Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh Admit 'We Just Met' in New Promos

Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh are gearing up for the Golden Globes!

With less than a week until the big night, the show’s co-hosts released several promos for the show and gave viewers a look at what to expect at Hollywood’s Party of the Year.

Dressed to the nines in a classic black tuxedo and a black and gold gown, Samberg and Oh joked with each other in three different promos about their friendship, the “elephant” in the room, and even exchanged a few words about the glamorous evening.

The first clip, released on Dec. 29, opened with Samberg introducing his counterpart as his “best friend.” As the two fumbled and attempted to master their best friend handshake, Oh blatantly revealed, “We just met.”

The next clip, released a day later on Dec. 30, featured Oh and Samberg standing back-to-back as they took turns listing words in a sultry manner.

But what originally begins as a list likely describing the glamorous awards show, quickly turns into a hodgepodge of words and phrases. “All of these are words,” the co-hosts admitted, as Oh leans on Samberg’s shoulder.

The most recent clip, released on Dec. 31, pokes fun at the controversy surrounding the hosting gig of the Golden Globes.

Kevin Hart was originally slated to host the show, but stepped down from the prestigious role after his past homophobic comments and tweets resurfaced on the internet.

“Tune into the Golden Globes to see if we talk about the elephant in the room,” Oh said.

Samberg chimed in with, “Or if we’ve gotten it to leave by then,” before explaining that there actually is an elephant in the next room over.

Oh and Samberg were named co-hosts of the awards show in December, just hours after Hart refused to apologize for his controversial comments.

“We’re excited to welcome Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg as co-hosts of Hollywood’s Party of the Year,” the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s President Meher Tatna said in a statement. “Both Golden Globe Award recipients have continually showcased their talents in film and television, and we can’t wait see what their undeniable chemistry will bring to the Golden Globes stage.”

The Killing Eve actress, 47, and the Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor, 40, were last on stage together at the 2018 Emmy Awards during which the pair mocked the 2017 Oscars’ La La Land–Moonlight mix up before presenting the trophy for outstanding directing for a comedy series.

Samberg, who is a two-time Golden Globe Award winner, and Oh, who won a Globe in 2006 for her role on Grey’s Anatomy, follow in the footsteps of last year’s host Seth Meyers.

“Sandra and Andy are the perfect choices to host this world-class event,” said Paul Telegdy and George Cheeks, the co-chairmen of NBC Entertainment, in a statement. “They bring wit, charm, and style to a room filled with the very best of film and television. It’s sure to be another unforgettable, fun-filled night.”

The 76th annual Golden Globe Awards air Jan. 6 at 7 p.m. ET on NBC.