Andy Samberg Got Emotional Filming Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Final Season: 'It Was Hard'

"There was a lot of crying at the wrong times," Andy Samberg told Seth Meyers about the cast's final days on set

The end of Brooklyn Nine-Nine is near, and Andy Samberg is pretty emotional about the upcoming finale.

The eighth and final season of the cop comedy premieres Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC with back-to-back new episodes. On Wednesday's episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers, Samberg, 42, said filming the final scenes was no easy task.

"As it got towards the end, it got really emotionally rough," he told host Seth Meyers. "Because we all realized it was truly ending and we all love each other and [loved] spending all that time together for eight years."

"There was a lot of crying at the wrong times," he added with a chuckle. "Like, there's scenes where you can argue you should cry. And then there's other stuff where I just fell out and I'd be like, 'I just realized it's the last time Terry's going to say he loves yogurt!'"

Brooklyn Nine-Nine originally aired on Fox from September 2013 to May 2018, when the network canceled the program after five seasons. The cancelation sparked an uproar on social media, and NBC picked up the show the following day.

Samberg was admittedly surprised by the outpouring of support the show received from fans online.

"When it got canceled, it was sort of part of the press train about something else, like, 'Hey, fans can save shows! Isn't that interesting?'" he told Meyers. "And then we were the example that was getting news so much. So it was kind of, like, culturally a little moment."

Fans of the show were just as passionate in person, Samberg said. "I remember we were flying to New York for the upfronts and everyone at the airport was like, 'Hey! Congrats on the show getting picked up!' And I was like, 'Since when do people follow the inner workings of, you know, shows?'"

As for why fans were so invested in keeping Brooklyn Nine-Nine going, Samberg joked, "I've always said it was a really slow news day, but I'll take it."

In addition to emotions running high, filming season 8 of Brooklyn Nine-Nine was complicated by COVID-19.

"It was hard," Samberg said. "I mean, it was hard shooting, A) because the COVID protocols are so strict. You know, there's no writer on set. There's not people throwing out a lot of ideas. It's a lot of, 'Masks on!' and then, 'Action!' — take them off, and then you put them back on."

"I was talking to Andy just the other day and said, 'You know, these are real people we created over eight years,'" he reflected. "Your body and brain don't know the difference, and that is really deep."

"You're talking about 153 episodes and almost nine years," he continued. "I've never played a character longer in my life. I was like, 'Terry Jeffords is real!' And you honor each and every one of those characters, because they still live and they'll never die."

That's the beauty of the show in Crews' mind: The characters they created "will always be here no matter what."

"What's so wonderful is that in five years, it'll be more popular than it is now, that's what is going to be brilliant," he said. "I can't wait."