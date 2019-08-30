Conan Comedian Andy Richter and Wife Sarah Thyre Finalize Their Divorce: Report

Image zoom Andy Richter and Sarah Thyre Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Andy Richter and Sarah Thyre‘s 25-year marriage is officially over.

The comedian and longtime sidekick to Conan O’Brien finalized his divorce to his actress wife on Thursday, according to court documents obtained by The Blast.

The divorce papers, which were filed in a Los Angeles court, cited “irreconcilable differences” between the pair, The Blast reports.

Representatives for Richter and Thyre did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Their divorce finalization comes four months after the former couple — who share son William, 18, and daughter Mercy, 12 — announced their separation in statements on their respective Twitter accounts.

“It is with sadness that Sarah and I announce that we have separated and have begun divorce proceedings,” Richter, 52, tweeted.

“We are extremely proud of the life we’ve built together and shared with so many friends over the years, and even though our marriage has reached its completion we will always maintain a loving friendship and parenting partnership,” he added.

In her statement, Thyre, 51, wrote, “After careful consideration, @AndyRichter and I have decided to divorce.”

“We’ve shared a wonderful 27+ years and have 2 fabulous kids whom we love and will continue to parent together,” continued the Strangers with Candy star. “Thanks to our friends and family for their support. Looking forward to the next chapter…”

Richter also thanked fans for their support hours after the announcement, tweeting, “The amount of love and support that you all have shown is truly a gift and so so meaningful to me. I feel very loved. Thank you.”

In response to a tweet about divorce being “awful,” Richter said: “It is, but we’re doin ok.”

A day later, Richter joked about the next chapter of his life.

“Now that you all know about my divorce, get ready for my ‘my apartment building’ tweets! They’re all about living in an apartment!” he tweeted.

“One of my bigger regrets since moving into my own apartment a few months ago is that the people in the office bldg across the street who’ve had to see me naked never got to see my a– before it fell,” he added.

Richter and Thyre met in 1991 while filming The Real Live Brady Bunch and were married just three years later in 1994.

Throughout their marriage, the duo appeared on several television shows together, including an episode of the Upright Citizens Brigade sketch comedy series on Comedy Central, Thyre’s Strangers with Candy and Late Night with Conan O’Brien.

