Andy Cohen Says He Yelled at Larsa Pippen After She Criticized Costar's 'Bastard' Child: 'I'm a Single Dad'

The Watch What Happens Live host admits he was "pretty heated" during his exchange with Larsa Pippen on The Real Housewives of Miami reunion

By
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger

Stephanie Wenger is a TV Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She joined the brand in 2021 as digital news writer, spanning across the site's verticals. She previously contributed to E! Online, HollywoodLife, Discover Los Angeles, Oscar.com and Hollywood.com. She appeared on air at AfterBuzz TV. She began her journalism career as an intern at Good Morning America and Access Hollywood. She graduated from Boston University with a Bachelor's in communications and received a Master's in journalism from the University of Southern California.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 20, 2023 07:49 PM
Andy Cohen Regrets Tense Larsa Pippen Moment During RHOM Reunion Taping
Photo: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty

Andy Cohen is setting the record straight about his heated moment with Larsa Pippen during The Real Housewives of Miami reunion.

On Monday's edition of SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live, the 54-year-old television personality admitted to yelling at the reality star over her treatment of costar Nicole Martin.

"[I] do want to give you a little more inside tea, which is everyone was speculating after the Housewives of Miami reunion," he shared. "I posted something saying, 'I yelled at Larsa [Pippen] and I apologize, Larsa.' And so people have been trying to figure out, well, what did I yell at her about? What did I get so heated about? And I, to be honest with you, I kind of remembered, but then when I saw the clips, I was like, ah-ha. That was it."

The Watch What Happens Live host revealed that he did not appreciate Pippen, 48, bringing up the fact that Martin's 3-year-old Greyson — who she welcomed with fiancé Anthony Lopez — was born out of wedlock.

"I usually don't editorialize and I did with The Housewives of Miami. Basically Larsa was kind of — it seemed to me — weaponizing to Nicole that her child was born out of wedlock," he explained. "Like she was saying… I could be calling out that your son was born out of wedlock. Now when you say, I could be using something as a weapon, you're basically doing it."

He continued: "And it was a little bit of semantics because Nicole kept saying, 'You called my son a bastard.' And she said, 'I didn't, I just said he was born out of wedlock.' And to me, to even bring it up... So then I said, 'Well, that was an asshole thing to say to her,' and I was pretty heated about it."

RHOM real housewives of Miami
Peacock

Cohen added that he felt the need to speak up as a father to his 10-month-old daughter Lucy and 4-year-old son Benjamin.

"And it will come as no surprise to anyone why I got so heated. I have two children. I'm a single dad of two children," he said. "So there is no other person, there is no other parent. But I got super sensitive to the idea of that being weaponized. And that's why I jumped in there, and there you go."

The admission comes after Cohen shared a behind the scenes glimpse of the exchange while filming in January. Cohen surprisingly issued a public apology to Pippen upon revealing a tense moment that occurred between the two.

"We're still shooting and I didn't have screaming at Larsa on my bingo card today," Cohen said in a video on his Instagram Story. Off-camera, Pippen asked: "Are you going to apologize?"

RELATED VIDEO: Larsa Pippen Says Adriana de Moura is the Person Who Has Always Caused the Drama on RHOM

"I'm sorry, Larsa," he added. "I don't like screaming at women. I said it on the break, 'I don't wanna scream at women.' Anyway, sorry."

Addressing a similar issue with Cohen, Pippen's castmate Lisa Hochstein then pointed out: "You screamed at me last year." To that, the WWHL host apologized to Hochstein, 40, as well.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Real Housewives of Miami is now streaming on Peacock.

Related Articles
Andy Cohen Regrets Tense Larsa Pippen Moment During RHOM Reunion Taping
Andy Cohen Regrets Tense Larsa Pippen Moment During 'RHOM' Reunion Taping: 'I Don't Like Screaming at Women'
Larsa Pippen, Marcus Jordan
Larsa Pippen Says She Likes Sex '4 Times a Night' and Boasts About Boyfriend Marcus Jordan's Size 15 Shoes
Larsa Pippen; Marcus Jordan
Larsa Pippen Will 'Definitely' Change Her Last Name If She Marries Marcus Jordan
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF MIAMI -- "Reunion Part 1" -- Pictured: Guerdy Abraira -- (Photo by: Clifton Prescod/Peacock)
'RHOM' Star Guerdy Abraira Takes PEOPLE Inside the Making of Her Off-the-Chain Reunion Dress
Larsa Pippen, Marcus Jordan
Larsa Pippen on Realizing Her Feelings for 'Best Friend'–Turned–Boyfriend Marcus Jordan: 'I Was Jealous'
Larsa Pippen arrives to the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show During Paraiso Miami Beach on July 16, 2022 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit); Marcus Jordan attends 2022 Rookie USA Fashion Show at 608 Fifth Avenue on September 08, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Rookie USA); NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 08: SiriusXM Town Hall with Scottie Pippen on November 08, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for SiriusXM)
Larsa Pippen Doesn't Talk About Marcus Jordan with Scottie Pippen, Says Her Ex Can 'Date Anybody'
Real Housewives of Miami OG's Alexia and Marysol Turn on 'Fake Bitch' Adriana in Midseason Trailer
'Real Housewives of Miami' OG's Alexia and Marysol Turn on 'Fake' Adriana in Heated Midseason Trailer
Larsa Pippen attends the PrettyLittleThing x Ashley Graham Event at Delilah on September 24, 2018 in West Hollywood, California
Larsa Pippen's Dating History: From Scottie Pippen to Marcus Jordan
Larsa Pippen; Marcus Jordan
Larsa Pippen and Boyfriend Marcus Jordan 'Definitely into Each Other,' Says Source
RHOM O.G. Lea Black Returns and Gives Lisa Hochstein Some Tough Love amid Divorce in Sneak Peek
Lea Black Returns to 'RHOM' to Give Lisa Hochstein Tough Love About Her Divorce: 'He Had the Power!'
Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan Go Instagram Official, Posing in Front of Michael Jordan Jersey
Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan Go Instagram Official, Posing in Front of Michael Jordan Jersey
Larsa Pippen Seen Sharing a Kiss with Michael Jordan's Son Marcus
Larsa Pippen Seen Kissing Michael Jordan's Son Marcus After Saying They Were 'Just Friends'
NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 13: Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan are seen on December 13, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images)
Larsa Pippen and Michael Jordan's Son Marcus Are Dating, Sources Say: 'They're Having Fun' 
RHOM Star Alexia Echevarria Says She’ll ‘Never Recover’ from Son Frankie’s Car Crash
'RHOM' Star Alexia Echevarria Says She'll 'Never Recover' from Son Frankie's Car Crash
Caroline Stanbury, Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan
Caroline Stanbury on Why She's 'All About' Fellow Housewife Larsa Pippen's Romance with Marcus Jordan
Kim Kardashian and Larsa Pippen are seen on August 09, 2018 in Los Angeles, California
Larsa Pippen and Kim Kardashian's Friendship Timeline: Where They Stand Now