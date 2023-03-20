Andy Cohen Says He Yelled at Larsa Pippen After She Criticized Costar's 'Bastard' Child: 'I'm a Single Dad'

Andy Cohen is setting the record straight about his heated moment with Larsa Pippen during The Real Housewives of Miami reunion.

On Monday's edition of SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live, the 54-year-old television personality admitted to yelling at the reality star over her treatment of costar Nicole Martin.

"[I] do want to give you a little more inside tea, which is everyone was speculating after the Housewives of Miami reunion," he shared. "I posted something saying, 'I yelled at Larsa [Pippen] and I apologize, Larsa.' And so people have been trying to figure out, well, what did I yell at her about? What did I get so heated about? And I, to be honest with you, I kind of remembered, but then when I saw the clips, I was like, ah-ha. That was it."

The Watch What Happens Live host revealed that he did not appreciate Pippen, 48, bringing up the fact that Martin's 3-year-old Greyson — who she welcomed with fiancé Anthony Lopez — was born out of wedlock.

"I usually don't editorialize and I did with The Housewives of Miami. Basically Larsa was kind of — it seemed to me — weaponizing to Nicole that her child was born out of wedlock," he explained. "Like she was saying… I could be calling out that your son was born out of wedlock. Now when you say, I could be using something as a weapon, you're basically doing it."

He continued: "And it was a little bit of semantics because Nicole kept saying, 'You called my son a bastard.' And she said, 'I didn't, I just said he was born out of wedlock.' And to me, to even bring it up... So then I said, 'Well, that was an asshole thing to say to her,' and I was pretty heated about it."

Peacock

Cohen added that he felt the need to speak up as a father to his 10-month-old daughter Lucy and 4-year-old son Benjamin.

"And it will come as no surprise to anyone why I got so heated. I have two children. I'm a single dad of two children," he said. "So there is no other person, there is no other parent. But I got super sensitive to the idea of that being weaponized. And that's why I jumped in there, and there you go."

The admission comes after Cohen shared a behind the scenes glimpse of the exchange while filming in January. Cohen surprisingly issued a public apology to Pippen upon revealing a tense moment that occurred between the two.

"We're still shooting and I didn't have screaming at Larsa on my bingo card today," Cohen said in a video on his Instagram Story. Off-camera, Pippen asked: "Are you going to apologize?"

RELATED VIDEO: Larsa Pippen Says Adriana de Moura is the Person Who Has Always Caused the Drama on RHOM

"I'm sorry, Larsa," he added. "I don't like screaming at women. I said it on the break, 'I don't wanna scream at women.' Anyway, sorry."

Addressing a similar issue with Cohen, Pippen's castmate Lisa Hochstein then pointed out: "You screamed at me last year." To that, the WWHL host apologized to Hochstein, 40, as well.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Real Housewives of Miami is now streaming on Peacock.