Andy Cohen Tells 'Jersey Shore' 's Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi Why She'll Never Join 'RHONJ'

Andy Cohen is revealing the real reason Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi will never join the cast of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

On Monday's episode of his SiriusXM show Andy Cohen Live, the Watch What Happens Live host, 54, and Polizzi, 35, addressed the alleged feud between them after he previously shot down the possibility of her joining the Bravo franchise.

"Now Snooki and I have been in a public war that I was not psyched about because I don't want to be in a war with you, Snooki," he said.

"Neither do I. You were just a little sarcastic so I had to come back," she responded.

Cohen then explained how the spat between the stars started after he declined someone's suggestion to put the Jersey Shore star on RHONJ.

"I said, 'I don't see it.' Right. I was like, 'I don't see it at all. Ever,'" he explained. "Now here's why I said it: I view you as like, one of the faces of MTV and the face of Jersey Shore."

"And so to me, it's like putting Mickey Mouse in a Bugs Bunny cartoon," he added. "It's too different. You know what I mean?"

Polizzi confirmed she was "not mad" about Cohen's comment, but said she didn't appreciate his tone. "I just didn't like your little, 'Nah, I'm good,'" she said.

Cindy Ord/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty; Jamie McCarthy/Getty

The Bravo executive noted how he understood her perspective and added, "That's where I take it too far."

The stars were then ready to let bygones be bygones with Polizzi telling Cohen, "We're fine. I love you."

Cohen affirmed, "Snooki and I are not in a war."

The pair's resolution comes after Cohen addressed his "fake fight" with Polizzi on a June episode of WWHL while Polizzi's pal Joey Camasta was serving as the show's guest bartender.

"Now, I am in a fake fight with Snooki that is not a real thing. I love Snooki, OK?" Cohen told Camasta. "I feel like people keep trying to poke her and prod her into something, and then it gets in the thing that she and I are in some fight. Will you please tell her I love Snooki?"

He added that "the issue" between the pair started after he said she would not be cast on RHONJ. He explained, "My only thing is that she is so identifiable with Jersey Shore and MTV. She built MTV reality shows."

"So in my mind, I just thought it's like putting a Kardashian on, like, another show that has nothing to do with it," he added. "It's like two different worlds. That was my only thing. It was nothing personal."

Snooki with her Jersey Shore castmates. MTV

In 2020, Cohen put the rumors of Polizzi being cast on RHONJ to rest during an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan.

"First of all, we are already in production on next season of the show. So, the answer is: at no time soon would that happen," Cohen said of Polizzi being cast on the Bravo reality series.

"That's a rumor that's popped up a few times over the years," Cohen continued. "It's always something that I've kind of discounted. I've thought, it's two different shows — I don't see it."

"I know some of the women actually know her, and I will say watching your show this morning and hearing it come out of your mouth, it kind of legitimized it in a way," Cohen said of Ripa, who earlier on the show expressed how much she'd love to see the MTV star appear on the Bravo franchise.

Polizzi also shut down the rumor the prior month in an Instagram exchange captured by the Comments by Bravo account.

"Idk how this started but I have not been asked to be a housewife," Polizzi commented on a post shared by account RHONJObsessed. "Sowwyyyy," Polizzi added.