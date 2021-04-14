Included in the early May lineup is the "Real Housekids of Bravo" special, which will air on Mother's Day

Andy Cohen's WWHL to Air Week-Long Series of Special Episodes in May: 'Our Gift for Bravo Fanatics'

Andy Cohen is gearing up for a week-long party on Watch What Happens Live!

At the beginning of May, Bravo will air a series of special episodes during the Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen: A-MAY-Zing Bravo Party Week, PEOPLE can exclusively reveal. Cohen, who is host and executive producer of the late-night staple, will deliver several surprises alongside nostalgic memories and candid conversations with Bravo stars throughout the week.

"This week is our gift for Bravo fanatics," Cohen, 52, said in a statement. "I can't wait to catch up with some of my favorite pals from Bravo past, present and future!"

The epic event will kick off on May 3 with a "Bravo Blasts from the Past" episode featuring cast members from fan-favorite shows, including NYC Prep, Ladies of London, Gallery Girls and Millionaire Matchmaker.

Next up, WWHL will celebrate The Real Housewives of New York City's upcoming season 13 premiere with a special episode on May 4.

The following day, the Real Housewives of New Jersey will airs its "Real Househusbands of New Jersey" special on May 5, during which the Househusbands will spill juicy details on the show's most recent season.

Rounding out the jam-packed week is WWHL's "The Real Housekids of Bravo" special, which was first announced on April 6. The hour-long episode will air on Mother's Day (May 9) and will feature more than a dozen children from the many Housewives franchises, including Brielle Biermann, Riley Burruss, Gia Giudice, Brooks Marks and Avery Singer. Kim Richards' youngest daughter Portia Umansky will also make an appearance.

After Cohen initially teased the "Bravo kids" special earlier this month, he said that two Housewives stars complained to him about their children not being involved. "First of all, I will say, I heard from two moms yesterday saying, 'Why wasn't my daughter included?'" he told a caller on Sirius XM's Radio Andy.

Cohen additionally hinted that the upcoming episode was part of a larger-scale plan. "These are people who have been on the show. The truth is, right now, I think we've got, like, 12 or so [Housewives children involved]," he continued. "I will say, people were very excited about this and you're going to be hearing more. This is part of something bigger that we are doing at Watch What Happens Live. This is only a part of it, okay?"