Andy Cohen on How He's Changed on WWHL's 10th Anniversary: 'I've Calmed Down Quite a Bit!'

It’s now been 10 years of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, a live late-night show initially brought onto Bravo for 10 weeks, and Cohen feels like he’s comfortably hit his stride.

“When it started, I wanted to go out every night after the show and celebrate the show,” Cohen, 51, told PEOPLE at a red carpet and talk celebrating the show’s 10th anniversary at the Paley Center for Media in New York City. “Even though I have a reputation of being like a major party guy, I’ve calmed down quite a bit. Now, a night out for me is dinner at 8 o’clock.”

Since the show began, it’s gone from airing once to five nights a week, and Cohen has also doubled the amount of Real Housewives spinoffs he executive produces. Earlier this year, he also welcomed a son, Benjamin Allen, now 4 months old.

“I’m happy to keep it all going, but if some of those planes start coming down, then I think that I will still be, I’ll still be grounded in my own life,” Cohen said at the talk. “I have a son now, so there are other things.”

“He’s great,” Cohen, who recently celebrated his first Father’s Day as a father, told PEOPLE of Benjamin. “Smiling a lot. Loving on me a lot.”

The talk also featured WWHL executive producer Dierdre Connolly and was moderated by Bevy Smith, who hosts a show on Cohen’s SiriusXM channel Radio Andy. It took place during Pride Month to also celebrate Cohen as the only out gay host on late-night TV.

“You’re like a knight of sorts in the gay community,” Smith told Cohen, who received GLAAD’s Vito Russo Award honoring LGBTQ people in media.

Cohen also talked to Smith about looking back on his first-ever episode of the show, and what’s changed since.

“I remember peeing before the show, and thinking, being very calm, and feeling like, ‘I got this, this is great,'” Cohen said. “I look now at that first episode, which looks like it was 80 years ago, it’s crazy, but I look at that and I see the tension on my face, and I’m like, ‘Oh wow.'”

But Cohen hasn’t fully calmed down yet.

“I still scream quite a bit,” he said at the talk. “That’s just something that I would like to work on in year 11.”