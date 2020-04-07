Andy Cohen Gets a Visit from Anderson Cooper — Through a Window! — After Coronavirus Recovery

Andy Cohen got a social distancing-approved visit from his good friend Anderson Cooper.

Cooper went for a solo bike ride in New York City on Tuesday and rode beneath Cohen’s apartment. Due to the city’s isolation rules, he couldn’t come in, so he waved to his friend from outside.

Cohen snapped a photo of the visit, noting that he had to zoom in “10x” to see Cooper.

“This is about as close as I’ll be getting to @andersoncooper for a while….” he captioned the photo. “(on 10x zoom lens btw!)”

Cohen and Cooper are self-isolating in their respective NYC homes to help limit the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), which Cohen was diagnosed with last month.

On Monday, Cohen stepped out for the first time since recovering from the coronavirus. He was seen taking a walk while wearing a protective face mask and gloves.

He revealed he tested positive for the contagious respiratory virus on March 20. After taking several weeks to recover, he returned to hosting both Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and his SiriusXM radio show from his home.

Cohen also recently opened up about reuniting with his 1-year-old son Benjamin Allen, whom he had to be separated from for 12 days while recovering from the virus.

“It was a delightful reunion,” Cohen said on the Today show. “I can’t say it was one from a movie, I joined him playing blocks and he immediately started knocking down what I was making. But he was delighted, his face lit up, he touched me a lot. [He] was very sweet.”

“I’ve hosted reunions for years, but yesterday’s was the best one yet ♥️,” he later added on Instagram, sharing a photo of father and son smiling at each other.