Andy Cohen announced earlier this week that he will host a KUWTK reunion covering all 20 seasons of the iconic show

Andy Cohen Says the Upcoming Keeping Up with the Kardashians Reunion Will Be 'Housewives Style'

Andy Cohen is updating fans on what the upcoming Keeping Up with the Kardashians reunion will look like.

The Bravo star, 52, announced earlier this week that he would be hosting a Kardashian-Jenner family reunion that will cover all 20 seasons of the iconic reality show as it nears the end of its final season.

Cohen added that he is "unclear" if any others, such as Rob Kardashian, will participate but said he doesn't "envision" Caitlyn Jenner joining in.

Cohen also said that it will be filming in the style of the Real Housewives reunions he regularly hosts at the end of the seasons.

"We're gonna cover all 20 seasons of Keeping Up with the Kardashians in a kind of Housewives style reunion show and so anyone who watches the Kardashians, I want you all to tweet using the hashtag #KUWTKReunion, we need really good provocative questions and nothing's off-limits with the crew," he said.

Though he couldn't say exactly when they are filming, the Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen host shared that they'll shoot the reunion at a soundstage — "it will look like a real reunion show that you know and love."

"This is something that I wanted to do for a long time and then when they announced that it was their final season I was like we've got to do this, we have to do this right away," he continued.

Cohen said he first pitched the idea to the famous family when he went to Khloé's house to shoot for his new docuseries, For Real.

"I've spoken to Kim a few times since then and I've said to her 'Look if we're going to do this we have to do it right, like I need to go there, and she's like 'No no no that's what we want — that's what we like about you, we want to go there, we want to do this," Cohen explained.

"And I have to say any time that they've appeared on Watch What Happens Live there have been no restrictions surrounding their appearances so," he added