Andy Cohen, Trevor Noah, Jimmy Fallon & More Late Night Hosts Unite for First-Ever Climate Night

Late night hosts are coming together for a common cause: fighting climate change.

The popular TV hosts will each discuss climate change on their respective talk shows, in an effort to help audiences learn more about the issue and encourage them to get involved in the climate movement.

"I don't want to die," Kimmel, 53, joked in a press release for the event.

"In the interest of recycling, please use whatever Jimmy Kimmel said," added Fallon, 47.

"I'm thrilled to participate in Climate Night," said Bee, 51. "But maybe we should move it up a few days? Just because, you know, it's urgent?"

Colbert, meanwhile, teased, "I'm proud to dedicate one entire night of my show to the climate, so I can say I wasn't part of the problem, I was 1/365th of the solution."

Climate Night is taking place during Climate Week NYC, the weeklong summit of global leaders and climate activists in New York City to promote actionable solutions.

The new venture was created by former Daily Show and Patriot Act showrunner Steve Bodow, who "saw a unique opportunity to harness the power of late-night comedy to advance the climate conversation with humor and even optimism," per the release.

"Climate change has gone very fast from 'probably the future,' to 'actually, right now' – which means we all need to be talking and thinking about it much more," Bodow said. "Late-night hosts reflect our national conversation even more than Russian Twitter bots set it – so this incredible group of shows coming together makes a statement about the scale and urgency of the world's hottest problem."

