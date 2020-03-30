Andy Cohen Returning to Host WWHL from Home Over a Week After Testing Positive for Coronavirus

The show must go on for Andy Cohen.

Over a week after testing positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the television personality, 51, is returning to host Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen for a series of new shows streaming live from his New York City apartment.

WWHL @ Home, as the show has been dubbed, will feature a string of celebrity guests interviewed via video chat from their own homes.

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Nene Leakes, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna and Real Housewives superfan Jerry O’Connell will kick off the fun on Monday night, with Vanderpump Rules stars Stassi Schroeder, Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor appearing on Tuesday.

Wednesday’s show will feature Cohen and his good friend John Mayer one-on-one. The first week of shows will end with RHOBH‘s Kyle Richards, Real Housewives of New York City‘s Ramona Singer and Real Housewives of New Jersey‘s Melissa and Joe Gorga.

And while all will be put together remotely, the show won’t change that much — with special games, at-home show-and-tells, and a variety of surprises expected each night (plus Cohen’s signature brand of boundary-pushing questions, of course).

RELATED: Stephen Colbert Will Resume Production on CBS’s Late Show from Home Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

Image zoom Andy Cohen Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Cohen joins a growing list of TV hosts continuing their jobs from home, like The Late Show‘s Stephen Colbert, Today‘s Savannah Guthrie, The View‘s Whoopi Goldberg and Live’s Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.

The Bravo host had already been working from home during the pandemic, streaming his SiriusXM show Andy Cohen Live from his apartment. (The show will also resume on Monday and Wednesday this week.)

He was originally meant to bring WWHL back last week, but had to cancel after learning of his coronavirus diagnosis.

RELATED: Celebrities Open Up About Their Coronavirus Symptoms — ‘I Deteriorated’

“After a few days of self-quarantine, and not feeling great, I have tested positive for coronavirus,” he wrote on Instagram on March 20. “As much as I felt like I could push through whatever I was feeling to do #WWHL from home, we’re putting a pin in that for now so I can focus on getting better.”

“I want to thank all the medical professionals who are working tirelessly for all of us, and urge everybody to stay home and take care of themselves,” Cohen continued.

RELATED: Andy Cohen Says Being Separated from Son Benjamin Is ‘Very Worst Part’ of Coronavirus Quarantine

Since then, Cohen has kept fans updated on his health, calling into Jeff Lewis Live on March 24 to say that he was going through bouts of “horrible” symptoms —including a lack of appetite — while the virus was “working its way through my body.”

The hardest part for Cohen, he said, is being apart from his son Benjamin Allen, whom he welcomed in February 2019.

“I’ll tell you what I know from the nanny cam and from video, because I can’t see him, which is the very worst part,” he said when asked about the 13-month-old. “But he’s great and his nanny [tested] negative.”

As of Monday morning, at least 141,995 people have been diagnosed with coronavirus in the United States, according to a New York Times database. More than 2,400 have died.

WWHL airs Sunday through Thursday (11 p.m. ET) on Bravo.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.