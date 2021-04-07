The Keeping Up with the Kardashians series finale will air on E! later this summer

Andy Cohen to Host a KUWTK Reunion Covering All 20 Seasons: 'Nothing Is Off Limits'

Andy Cohen is bringing his Bravo reunion hosting skills to Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

The Watch What Happens Live is set to sit down with the Kardashian-Jenner family for a reunion that will cover all 20 seasons of the iconic reality show.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In a video announcing the reunion Wednesday, the famous family FaceTimes Cohen, recalling their TikTok prank from last year.

"Holy Kardashians-Jenners!" Cohen, 52, exclaims as he answers the call — but he gets no response from the group, which includes mom Kris Jenner, Kylie and Kendall Jenner and Kim, Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian.

"Wait, am I in trouble?" he then asks, as they burst out laughing.

"Thank you, we just needed your reaction to us!" Kim explains.

"Wait, while I have you all here, can I share the big news?" Cohen says as matriarch Kris gives her approval.

"Okay here it goes: we're doing a Keeping Up with the Kardashians reunion covering all 20 seasons, hosted by me," he says. "Get ready."

In another tweet teasing the event, Cohen calls on KUWTK fans to send in their questions for the famous family.

"It's the ultimate family reunion covering 20 years of the Kardashians - and nothing is off limits! tweet questions for Kris, Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kylie, Kendall & Scott using the hashtag #KUWTKReunion," he wrote.

andy cohen, kim kardashian, khloe kardashian, kourtney kardashian, kris jenner Image zoom Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images; Inset: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Kim, 40, first announced that the 20th season of KUWTK (which is currently airing) would be the last in September 2020. The series, which was co-created by Ryan Seacrest, premiered in 2007.

"To our amazing fans - It is with heavy hearts that we've made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians," her statement at the time began. "After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who've watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We'll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we've met along the way."