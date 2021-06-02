Andy Cohen's Most Amazing Throwback Photos
Mazel! In honor of the Bravo icon's 53rd birthday, look back at some of his greatest Instagram hits
In honor of his 53rd birthday, Andy Cohen shared this old shot of himself "at 20 smoking on Jim Morrison's grave," as one does.
Cohen was already a cutie in middle school, as evidenced by these school pictures.
Reflecting on the Real Housewives of Orange County premiere 15 years prior, Cohen shared a photo from around the time, commenting on how it changed his life — and pop culture — "forever."
He got it from his ... Dada! Cohen posted a pic with his dad Lou and the similarities are uncanny.
The hair! The shirt! The ... hair! Cohen shared a vintage shot of himself manning the mic next to Sally Jessy Raphael on her eponymous '90s talk show.
Cohen's 2020 Mother's Day tribute to mom Evelyn included this adorable snap.
Look familiar? "Turns out my son is my twin," Cohen shared of his resemblance to 2-year-old Ben.
"This is how I feel today!" Cohen posted alongside an older photo in 2019.
"I aged, she didn't," Cohen joked about the years since meeting Britney Spears backstage with pal Sarah Jessica Parker.
On Ben's 1st birthday, Cohen shared this touching image from their very first moments together. "I didn’t know then how his smile would brighten my day, what simple joy each new progression of his growth would bring, and most of all what a lovely boy he would become," he wrote. "I am so grateful to my surrogate in California who made this all possible, and for every day of our first year... and can’t wait for the next."