Andy Cohen Says Thomas Ravenel's Absence at the Southern Charm Reunion Was 'a Mutual Decision'

As two women accuse him of sexual assault, Thomas Ravenel did not tape the Southern Charm season 5 reunion in New York last week.

“It was a mutual decision,” Bravo’s Andy Cohen told ABC News of the former politician’s absence.

However, Ravenel’s girlfriend Ashley Jacobs did film the special, and Cohen said he was “stunned” by her behavior in the last episode.

“It’s not her last meltdown of the season, and what happens at the reunion is jaw dropping,” he added.

Thomas Ravenel Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

A source close to Jacobs told PEOPLE that she was “really happy to be able to finally set the record straight about her feelings.”

“She’s glad she was at the reunion and able to defend [Thomas] on his behalf,” the source said.

RELATED VIDEO: ‘Southern Charm’s’ Kathryn Dennis On ‘Natural Chemistry’ with Thomas Ravenel: ‘There’s Common Ground From the Past’

South Carolina police are investigating allegations of sexual assault brought against Ravenel, 55, by “nanny Dawn,” who was featured on the show caring for Ravenel’s two children with ex Kathryn Calhoun Dennis: daughter Kensie, 4, and son Saint, 2½. Dawn claimed he attempted to kiss her after coming back from a night out with friends.

Additionally, real estate agent Ashley Perkins has alleged that Ravenel assaulted her mom Debbie Holloway Perkins after meeting him on Tinder in October 2015 and going on a last-minute first date.

Ravenel has denied the accusations through his attorney, and a source close to the network told PEOPLE earlier this month that “no decision has been made yet” about firing him from Southern Charm.

Southern Charm airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.