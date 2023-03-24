Andy Cohen Teases 'Confrontational' 'Vanderpump Rules' Season 10 Reunion: 'Nothing Was Unsaid'

By
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher

Kirsty Hatcher is a Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She has over 8 years' experience reporting and writing on news genres, including Royals, Entertainment and Lifestyle. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Kirsty worked as a Senior Celebrity and Entertainment Writer and Editor at OK! Magazine and Reach PLC. She is based in the UK.

Published on March 24, 2023 10:01 AM
Andy Cohen, Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Bravo
Photo: Cindy Ord/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty

Vanderpump Rules fans should brace themselves for the season 10 reunion.

After filming on the upcoming post-finale special wrapped Thursday, host Andy Cohen teased the drama ahead in an Instagram Story video. Wearing a Something About Her sweatshirt in support of Ariana Madix and Katie Maloney's sandwich shop, the 54-year-old told the camera: "Well, that was that really confrontational."

"It was really emotional. Nothing was left unsaid and I got some merch to go along with my TomTom sweatshirt from Raquel [Leviss]," the Watch What Happens Live host said, referencing the two Toms's popular L.A. bar, before zooming in on the sweatshirt. "Check it out!"

Andy Cohen, Katie Maloney and Lala Kent. Andy Cohen Instagram

The reunion will see the cast address the months-long affair between costars Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss, which was exposed on March 3 and ended 40-year-old Sandoval's nine-year relationship with Madix, 37. '

Leviss, 28, gifted Cohen with a TomTom sweatshirt on an episode of Watch What Happens Live earlier this month, just days before her affair with Sandoval was made public.

Los Angeles Premiere Of Universal Pictures' 'Jurassic World Dominion', Tcl Chinese Theatre Imax, Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States - 07 Jun 2022 American actress Ariana Madix arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Universal Pictures' 'Jurassic World Dominion' held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on June 6, 2022 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States; Raquel Leviss attends the "Give Them Lala Beauty" party hosted by Lala Kent of "Vanderpump Rules" at Beauty & Essex on June 30, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images); Television personality Tom Sandoval attends the grand opening of Vanderpump à Paris at Paris Las Vegas on April 21, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)
From left: Ariana Madix, Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval. Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock; Amy Sussman/Getty; Gabe Ginsberg/Getty

Speaking on her own Instagram Story after filming had wrapped, cast member Lala Kent called the taping "the most exhausting reunion" she's "ever done."

"I'm drained. I feel like I want to crawl into a hole and sob and scream, but I'm happy to be home now with my little one," the 32-year-old added. "Anyway, I think you guys will enjoy it though, so that is the silver lining to it all."

Before the taping commenced, Cohen asked Madix if it was "safe to say you're wearing a revenge dress" on his Instagram Story. "I feel like it certainly looks that way, huh?" replied Madix, who was off-camera for the exchange.

"It's half a revenge dress," added Lisa Vanderpump, suggesting Madix had opted for an outfit with not much coverage.

Cohen also showed Vanderpump, 62, the number of questions he had to get through as he clutched a large stack of cards. "This is going to be a long day," said Cohen as Vanderpump responded with a laugh, "It might be a sleepover!"

Andy Cohen and Lisa Vanderpump. Andy Cohen Instagram

Ahead of the taping, Cohen had also caught up with some of the show's other cast members backstage and on set, including Maloney, 36, Kent, and Tom Schwartz.

"Big day here in Los Angeles, big day for you two. How are we doing? How are we feeling?" Cohen asked Maloney and Kent on his Instagram Stories.

"We're ready," replied Maloney as Kent added, "We're on 10. And out there I'll be on 100."

Cohen then commented on Kent's long, pointy nails, to which she replied: "I'm gonna have to get my claws into somebody, I've got a couple of people in mind."

Tom Schwartz and Andy Cohen. Andy Cohen Instagram

Cohen also questioned Sandoval's BFF and business partner Schwartz before they started filming and told him what he wanted to know from him from the taping.

"You know what I need to know from you? Were you silent or were you silenced?" said Cohen, referencing Oprah Winfrey's famous line of questioning during her sit-down interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in March 2021

"I'm gonna marinate on that," said Schwartz. "Let's get down and dirty. Let's get messy."

Andy Cohen's script. Andy Cohen Instagram

Nearly every Vanderpump Rules cast member from past and present has been outspoken on social media about the affair and shown their support for Madix, with many sharing the #TeamAriana hashtag online. In an interview with PEOPLE earlier this week, Vanderpump Rules alum Jax Taylor claimed that Schwartz knew about the affair for "at least a couple of months."

"Schwartz has known," Taylor, 43, insisted. "I talk to Schwartz all the time. He told me. I don't know how long, but it's been at least a couple months. Again, this is a controlling thing. He controls Schwartz. One can't be without the other. They're not good separate, they're only good together."

Taylor put the blame on Sandoval, not Schwartz. "I think Schwartz is a good guy," Taylor told PEOPLE. "He's not going to rat on his friends. Sandoval's being very selfish. He shouldn't have put Tom in that position."

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. ET.

