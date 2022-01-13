Andy Cohen Teases 'Jaw-Dropping' RHOSLC Moment, Talks Mary Cosby's 'Disappointing' Reunion Absence

Andy Cohen is teasing what Real Housewives of Salt Lake City fans can expect from the upcoming season 2 reunion special.

While hosting Sirius XM's Radio Andy on Tuesday, Cohen, 53, admitted it was "very disappointing" that star Mary Cosby chose not to attend the taping, which was filmed recently. But Cohen said he "had a sense" that she would likely skip the occasion.

"I spoke to her on New Year's Eve, a few hours before I went on the air [for CNN], we had a long talk," he shared, according to Page Six. "It's her story to tell, but I got the sense that she was not finding gratitude in being on the show anymore."

Cohen then said he doesn't like it when Housewives choose to not attend reunion tapings, arguing that "you allow the others to control your narrative as your last gesture."

The Watch What Happens Live host added, "I'd much rather hear from her. And the truth of the matter is she was a huge part of the success of this show."

In that same episode, Cohen also hinted at a major moment that none of the RHOSLC women saw coming ahead of the reunion taping.

"The women saw the remaining six or seven episodes before the reunion," he said. "There is something coming up that is jaw-dropping that no one knows about that will rock the foundation of two of the Housewives."

Cohen continued, "When you see this play out and you realize that this was shown to the women the day before they shot the reunion and then they had to deal with it at the reunion, you will be quite engaged."

At the time, PEOPLE confirmed Cosby's absence from the taping. Shortly after, Cohen also said on his Instagram Story that she "sadly" wasn't present.

On RHOSLC, Cosby's marriage to her step-grandfather, Robert Cosby, Jr., has been a big topic in addition to the controversy surrounding her congregation at Faith Temple Pentecostal Church. She also recently feuded with Nguyen, who confronted Cosby for making a racially-charged comment. Cosby later apologized.