Andy Cohen is looking to double date with pal Anderson Cooper.

The Watch What Happens Live host gave an update on his love life this weekend at BravoCon 2022 during an "Ask Andy" even co-hosted by the Today show's Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie.

At one point, a fan turned one of Cohen's signature questions back on him: "Are you seeing anybody?" Answered Cohen, 54: "I'm not, but Daddy needs help."

He added, "Now I'm looking. I'm on Raya, I'm on Tinder, now I'm ready to go. I want Anderson to join Tinder, too."

Cohen — who is father to 5-month-old daughter Lucy Eve and 3-year-old son Benjamin Allen — shared in July that he had recently told a date: "There's kind of a third thing in the room here as we're dating. It's that I have a family."

He explained that navigating romance as a single dad was "taking up noise in my mind ... because I'm like, 'Oh my god, I'm not only dating someone, but obviously there's going to be a point where I'm like, I want you to meet my kids.'"

As for when that meeting would take place in his new relationships, Cohen said up to now, he's "just vibed it out when the time felt right."

But if he needs more concrete guidance, the Bravo exec can certainly count on his pal (and fellow dad of two) Cooper, 55, who previously revealed that he also dished out dating advice — sometimes harsh! — to his late mother, Gloria Vanderbilt.

Recalling how his mother used to ask him for "ludicrous relationship advice," Cooper told PEOPLE in September 2021: "I'm certainly not anyone to give relationship advice, but I would give my mom feedback when she would go on dates, what I thought about the guys. Some of them I really didn't think much of at all!"

He added, "We had a really unique relationship."

