Andy Cohen Supports Luann de Lesseps as She Returns to Rehab: 'She’s Been Through It’

Andy Cohen is sending Luann de Lesseps love and support as she returns to rehab.

Hours after news broke that the Real Housewives of New York City star had checked herself into an alcohol treatment facility for the second time, Cohen spoke out about the matter on his SiriusXM show Radio Andy Live.

“[Luann’s] making the decision that is healthy for herself and you can do nothing but support that,” the RHONY executive producer and Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen host said.

“She’s been through it,” he added. “We send our love to Luann and support our decision.”

Luann de Lesseps and Andy Cohen

PEOPLE broke the news exclusively about de Lesseps’ return to rehab.

Costar Bethenny Frankel had been authorized by de Lesseps to speak on her behalf.

“This weekend, Luann was surrounded by her girlfriends and decided — with their support — that in light of recent circumstances, it is the healthiest choice for her not to attend Tuesday’s reunion taping so that she can continue in her healing process,” Frankel said. “Luann is now surrounded by a core group of people who truly have her best interests at heart and who are working to make sure she gets the help she needs.”

“Bravo has been very supportive of Luann during this time. It’s a brave and honest decision by her, and everyone is rallying around her and wants the best for her,” Frankel added.

Bethenny Frankel and Luann de Lesseps

The network confirmed that de Lesseps will not tape the season 10 reunion. Cohen said on Andy Cohen Live that de Lesseps’ treatment will be discussed by the other Housewives there, though.

RHONY also stars Ramona Singer, Sonja Morgan, Carole Radziwill, Dorinda Medley and Tinsley Mortimer.

“We’ll talk about it,” he said. “We will talk about it.”

Said the network in a statement: “Bravo supports Luann’s decision to focus on her health. She is part of the Bravo family and we continue to stand by her as she copes with this challenging situation. At this time, we hope everyone will respect her privacy.”

Luann de Lesseps

It’s been a tough few months for de Lesseps.

The former Countess was arrested in the early morning hours of Dec. 24 and released on her own recognizance that same day after allegedly attacking a police officer in Palm Beach.

She had been discovered trespassing in a hotel room with an unidentified man, according to a police report. The pair had allegedly entered the wrong room at the Colony Hotel in Palm Beach and refused to leave. Police say de Lesseps slammed a door and kicked at least one officer. She also allegedly told the police, “I’m going to kill you all.”

De Lesseps was charged with and pleaded not guilty to disorderly intoxication, battery on an officer/firefighter/EMT, resisting arrest with violence and threatening a public servant, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. (She’s since pleaded not guilty and rejected a plea deal in February.)

Tom D'Agostino, Jr. and Luann de Lesseps

After her arrest, de Lesseps — who had gotten married to ex-husband Tom D’Agostino in Palm Beach on last New Year’s Eve before their divorce seven months later — released a statement, saying, “This was my first time in Palm Beach since my wedding, and being here brought up long-buried emotions. I want to offer my sincere apologies to anyone I might have offended with my behavior. I am committed to a transformative and hopeful 2018.”

“After the events … in Palm Beach, I am truly embarrassed,” she added in another statement to PEOPLE, as she checked herself into treatment in January. “I have decided to seek professional guidance and will be voluntarily checking into an alcohol treatment center. I intend to turn this unfortunate incident into a positive life-changing event. Once again, I sincerely apologize for my actions. I have the greatest respect for police officers and the job they do. My actions alleged in the police report do not reflect my core values and my law-abiding character.”

“I am so grateful for the love and support that I am receiving from my family, friends and loyal supporters,” she continued.

Just days ago, news broke that her first husband, Alexandre de Lesseps, her daughter, Victoria de Lesseps, and son, Noel de Lesseps, filed a lawsuit against her over an $8 million house sale.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, she breached a stipulation of settlement in her divorce by failing to create a trust “for the benefit of her two children.”

Frankel told PEOPLE, “Recent additional family stress was a catalyst to [Luann] taking a break.”

The Skinnygirl founder also said that de Lesseps made the decision to go to rehab because she wants to look to the future. The “Money Can’t Buy You Class” singer had enjoyed a string of acclaimed, sold-out cabaret performances — #CountessAndFriends — across the country.

“Luann loves doing the cabaret,” Frankel said about the reality star, whose goal is to return to the stage as soon as possible. “She’s taking the necessary steps to get better so that the show can go on.”