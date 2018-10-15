Andy Cohen couldn’t believe the news when he learned that Joe Giudice is facing deportation.

“I want to talk about some Bravo news,” Cohen said during Monday’s episode of Radio Andy, explaining that he had just gotten off a plane to London when he learned that a judge ruled that Joe, the husband of Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice, will be deported to his native Italy at the end of his prison sentence.

Joe, 46, is currently serving out a 41-month prison sentence for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud that began in March 2016. He is set to be released in 2019. Teresa, also 46, served a little over 11 months in prison for the same crimes and was released in December 2015.

“I was just stunned by this news. I’m really upset about it. The man has done his time. He will have served his sentence. Teresa served her sentence,” Cohen, 50, continued, adding that “it seems so extreme to deport him.”

“Why not sentence him to community service or to something else that he could do to enrich the community instead of deporting him?” he asked. “He spent his whole life here. He’s got kids, he’s got a family, he’s never lived in Italy, I’m really upset about it. My heart just really goes out to Teresa and the kids.”

Even though Joe has lived in America since he was a child, he never obtained American citizenship, and immigrants can be deported from the United States if they are convicted of “a crime of moral turpitude” or an “aggravated felony,” according to U.S. law.

Joe has 30 days to appeal the immigration court’s ruling.

However, as Cohen pointed out, Teresa could have another option to help her husband: President Donald Trump.

“Teresa knows the president, maybe she can make an appeal,” the Watch What Happens Live Host added. “Teresa, call your friend in the White House.”

Teresa broke her social media silence about her husband’s legal troubles on Sunday, sharing an image of the Statue of Liberty covering her eyes with her hands, seemingly crying.

The couple shares four children: daughters Gia, 17, Gabriella, 14, Milania, 13, and Audriana, 9.