Andy Cohen Steps Out for the First Time Since Recovering from Coronavirus and Returning to Work

Andy Cohen has stepped out for the first time since recovering from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Cohen, 51, took to the streets of New York on Monday wearing a protective face mask and gloves. It was the first time the Bravo stalwart was photographed out and about since returning to hosting Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen from his home last week.

The TV personality wore a long-sleeved sweater and slacks along with a yellow and black face mask.

Earlier on Monday, Cohen said on his SiriusXM radio show Andy Cohen Live that he was looking forward to going out for a walk to run a small errand later in the day, saying that he had been indoors during his entire quarantine save for a trip to the ATM and pharmacy. He added that his trip on Monday would be to gather supplies so he could celebrate Passover this week with his family.

Cohen opened up about reuniting with his son Benjamin Allen, who he had to be separated from for 12 days while recovering from the virus, during last Tuesday’s Today.

“It was a delightful reunion,” Cohen said of the moment he and little Ben, 1, were finally able to see one another again. “I can’t say it was one from a movie, I joined him playing blocks and he immediately started knocking down what I was making. But he was delighted, his face lit up, he touched me a lot. [He] was very sweet.”

“I’ve hosted reunions for years, but yesterday’s was the best one yet ♥️,” he later added on Instagram, sharing a photo of the father-son duo smiling at one another.

Cohen added on Today that he would watch Ben from the nanny cam while quarantined alone in his room.

“Look, I’m a romantic. I’ve been sitting in my room thinking of nothing but seeing him again, watching him from the nanny cam,” he said, adding that he’s still taking precautions around the toddler.

“I’m still kind of trying to social distance from him as much as I can even though the doctors told me it was okay,” the radio host said. “They told me five days after my last symptom it would be okay to see him.”

After testing positive for the contagious respiratory virus on March 20, Cohen — who has returned to hosting both WWHL and his SiriusXM radio show from his New York City home — told Today that he is feeling “strong.”

He added, “I feel like it worked its way through my system. I’m solidly at 90 percent. It’s good.”

Cohen’s outing on Monday also comes just days after he praised New York Governor Andrew Cuomo for how he is handling the COVID-19 outbreak, as well as for reversing the ban on surrogacy in the state.

“THANK YOU GOVERNOR CUOMO! Not only has he brilliantly led NY through this pandemic, because of him tonight the ban on surrogacy in New York will be REVERSED!” Cohen wrote on Instagram last Thursday, sharing a photo of himself with the governor.

“The passage of the Child-Parent Security Act means thousands of New Yorkers who struggle with infertility, cancer survivors, and LGBTQ will have a chance of a family,” Cohen, who welcomed his own son via surrogate, continued. “It was an honor working on this initiative with the Governor, and thrilling to have some good news in the midst of so much sadness. Thanks to @familyequality for helping me lend my voice to this campaign. I ♥️NY.”

New York is currently the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak, with at least 131,239 confirmed cases and 4,758 deaths related to the virus as of Monday.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. To help provide doctors and nurses on the front lines with life-saving medical resources, donate to Direct Relief here.