Andy Cohen Speaks Out on Lisa Vanderpump Not Appearing on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Reunion

Andy Cohen is moving on from the drama surrounding Lisa Vanderpump‘s departure from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

A few weeks after Vanderpump, 58, decided to quit the Bravo show after nine seasons, Cohen, 51, opened up to Vulture about what it would be like to see her again on his show Watch What Happens Live.

When asked if her future appearance would be awkward, Cohen explained that he had no intentions of bringing up the topic and noted that if Vanderpump wanted to say something, she could have done so at the RHOBH reunion taping, which she chose to skip.

“I don’t know. I’m not going to do a Lisa rebuttal show,” he told the outlet in a recent interview. “Her time to say her peace was at the reunion, and she gave up that opportunity.”

Earlier this month, the Bravo star sat down with the cast of the RHOBH to film the season 9 reunion. During his lunch break, however, Cohen went live on Instagram and revealed that after a tumultuous season, Vanderpump chose not to attend.

Prior to the taping, Vanderpump had hinted that she might skip, telling DailyMailTV, “The objective of the reunion is to reunite, right? And I have no inclination to reunite with the women who’ve been harassing me for 10 months now. So in all probability, no.”

She also explained that her fellow castmates had “made it pretty impossible” for her to return for another season and shut down the likelihood of coming back.

The restaurateur had a major falling out with her castmates throughout the course of filming season 9.

Kyle Richards previously confirmed she and Vanderpump — once inseparable partners in crime — haven’t spoken since a blowout fight at her mansion. The drama began over a dog that Dorit Kemsley adopted from Vanderpump’s rescue center and then gave away. Now known as Puppy Gate, the scandal has dominated this season’s storyline.

While Vanderpump continues to appear on the show, she stopped filming with the rest of the cast about halfway through the season.

On June 7, PEOPLE confirmed that Vanderpump would not be returning for the next season of the Bravo series.

In an interview with Extra, the reality star explained her reasoning and mentioned how difficult of a year she had endured. (Three months before filming even began, Vanderpump lost her brother Mark to suicide. She previously said she wished she had taken a break from the show after experiencing such a devastating loss. Last week her mother, Jean Vanderpump, died at the age of 84.)

“The last year was a very negative year for me,” she told Extra. “I feel like we’re moving forward. They have had their resolution. I just had a horrible time with the show and the women. It was a very sad time in my life and it wasn’t made any better. I just decided to walk away.”

Days later, Cohen addressed her departure on his SiriusXM Radio show Andy Cohen Live. Despite noting how disappointed he was that she skipped the reunion, the host praised Vanderpump for her legendary and irreplaceable status.

“I wish she had been there, what can I tell you. I really wish she had been there,” he said. “And I hope and I think she actually could have left with some resolution.”

“No one will ever replace her,” Cohen continued. “And no one can replace her. I mean, it has been well-documented that when we were developing the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, I was not totally sold on doing the show … but when I saw Lisa Vanderpump on that casting tape, man, she was the one who really sold me on doing the show.”

But while Cohen said he’s sad to see Vanderpump walk away from the franchise, he reassured fans that she will still appear on Vanderpump Rules, which she also produces.

“She is iconic. And I am so glad that we will continue to see more of Lisa — in all of her glory — on Vanderpump Rules,” he said.