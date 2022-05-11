"You all have been living your lives on television, this family for years, and we're trying to get some resolution here, believe it or not," Cohen said on Tuesday's reunion episode

Andy Cohen Snaps at Teresa Giudice amid Her RHONJ Reunion Fight with Joe Gorga: 'You Should Listen'

Andy Cohen is getting involved with the family drama on The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

Tuesday's reunion episode picked up where last week's left off, right as Joe Gorga was storming off stage following a blowout fight with his sister, Teresa Giudice. During their argument, Teresa claimed her brother was "like a housewife" because he was too involved with the women's drama and doubled down by calling him "a bitch boy."

As Joe walked off the stage, his wife Melissa Gorga and Andy both came to his defense and insisted that Teresa was in the wrong.

"You're just so quick to put him down all the time," Melissa told her sister-in-law. "Any dig you can dig."

"I'm not putting him down!" Teresa argued, to which Andy told her, "Well, you did just put him down. You're demeaning him by saying, 'What are you even doing here? You're in the women's drama.' Please go talk to him."

"I'm not putting him down. He's my baby brother, I've always kissed his ass. This is why he's used to it," Teresa responded.

"Okay, good, well go kiss his ass some more," Andy told her.

Teresa Giudice, Antonia Gorga, Gia Giudice and Audriana Giudice attend Antonia Gorga's Sweet 16 Birthday Celebration on August 19, 2021 in Ridgewood, New Jersey. (Photo by Manny Carabel/Getty Images for ABA); WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 19074 -- Pictured: Andy Cohen -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images) ; Joey Gorga attends Bilt Rewards X Wells Fargo Launch Event at SUMMIT at One Vanderbilt on March 28, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images) Teresa Giudice, Andy Cohen and Joe Gorga | Credit: Manny Carabel/Getty; Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty; John Lamparski/Getty

Backstage, Joe confided in the other men, telling Margaret Josephs' husband, Joe Benigno, that he's "done with this nonsense."

"My sister keeps on saying I get involved with the women," he said. "I don't get involved with the women, I don't wanna get involved with anybody. I quit."

Teresa eventually approached her brother in the dressing room, where she attempted to resolve the argument — but things didn't get any better.

"Louie shouldn't go out there now," he yelled at his sister, referencing her fiancé Luis "Louie" Ruelas. "If Louie goes out there and talks, he's a bitch."

"That's not the same! He's gotta f------ defend himself all f------ season from this f----- and his wife talking about my f------ boyfriend," Teresa argued, referencing Margaret and her husband, who continuously questioned Louie and the allegations about his past, which he has denied.

"But why is he going to do that? For you, right?" Joe asked. "So then, he's a bitch."

Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas Teresa Giudice and Louie Ruelas | Credit: Teresa Giudice Instagram

After the siblings feuded some more — during which Teresa once again told her brother, "I wish you would f------ tell Margaret to shut the f--- up, then I wouldn't call you so much a bitch boy" — Andy eventually came backstage in an attempt to diffuse the argument.

"We want him to be here," Andy said of Joe. "You all have been living your lives on television, this family for years, and we're trying to get some resolution here, believe it or not."

When Joe claimed that Louie should "talk about" the allegations and "shut everybody up," Teresa argued that her fiancé didn't "owe Margaret an explanation."

Andy then chimed in and told Teresa, "Whether Margaret brought it up or not, I would be sitting here at this reunion asking him every question. I would be like, 'Louie I'm reading all this s--- about you, I have to ask you all this s---, I'm sorry.'"

Though Teresa claimed she's "fine with that," she argued that "Margaret is supposed to be my friend, so friends don't do that."

Teresa Giudice, Joe Gorga and Melissa Gorga Teresa Giudice, Joe Gorga and Melissa Gorga | Credit: Paul Zimmerman/Getty

Melissa eventually came backstage and yelled at everyone. "Stop, just everybody, stop. Be a family. Enough, this is ridiculous," she said before storming off.

This prompted the siblings to calm down enough for Joe and Teresa to have a conversation. But when Teresa got defensive again, and claimed she didn't put Joe down, Andy snapped at her.

"Don't [interrupt him]!" he yelled. "He's telling you how he feels, so you should listen!"

"I wanna have a relationship with you, I love you, but you've said some nasty things tonight," Joe told his sister. "I don't want to argue with you anymore."

Teresa was in agreement and hugged her brother while offering an apology. "I'm sorry," she said, later adding to Louie, "I'm not trying to hurt his feelings."

Tuesday's dramatic reunion also saw Dolores Catania address her new relationship, Jackie Goldschneider open up about her eating disorder recovery, and an explosive argument between Jennifer Aydin and Margaret for exposing Jennifer's husband Bill's affair.