Andy Cohen Slams RHONJ Alum Jim Marchese's Homophobic Tweets: 'Pray for His Poor Kids'

Andy Cohen has condemned Real Housewives of New Jersey alum Jim Marchese’s offensive comments about the LGBTQ community.

Jim, who appeared on season 6 of the reality series alongside wife Amber Marchese, defended Kevin Hart on Sunday after the the actor’s past homophobic tweets resurfaced. While Jim was among those who showed their public support for Hart after the actor stepped down as Oscars host, the Bravo alum’s opinions ignited fury among RHONJ fans.

“So true NO STRAIGHT MALE wants his son to be gay. A gay son is a curse that takes away your #family traditions #heritage #lgtbiq is a a parents nightmare that destroys families,” Jim tweeted. “Ruins holidays like #Christmas #KevinHart we support you! #LiberalismIsAMentalDisorder.”

After Cohen, who is one of the executive producers of RHONJ, was alerted about Jim’s tweets by angry fans, he issued a response.

“Thank gd is right,” Cohen, 50, responded Monday to a fan who was happy the Marcheses were “fired” after one season on the show. “Sick,” Cohen continued. “Pray for his poor kids.”

On Thursday, Jim accused Cohen of capitalizing on women fighting one another on the Bravo franchise.

“Creepy that @andy trolls my account. IT is SICK to refuse to have women viciously attack & abuse each so you can be famous & become wealthy… #elite #liberal #RHONJ #RHONY #RHOD #RHOA” he tweeted.

In November 2015, Jim’s wife Amber exclusively told PEOPLE that the couple made the joint decision to say goodbye to RHONJ.

“Jim and I have been giving Real Housewives or New Jersey a lot of thought and given the current state of affairs regarding our personal lives and the direction of the show, we officially decided to move on,” she said. “The show was not what we expected it to be, and I want to pursue more suitable endeavors.”

She said that the show “did not allow the viewers” to know the real her.

“I was picked on a casting call while pursuing acting, and the person that was presented was created for the show. I had little control over content, situations, or what they decide to show the viewers,” she continued.

Amber also said that her onscreen relationship with RHONJ twins Teresa Aprea and Nicole Napolitano — which at times turned ugly — was fabricated.

“Even my relationship with the twins was created. I recruited them for my storyline after I was chosen,” she said. “I only met with Teresa Guidice and Dina Manzo for filming purposes. I never built a friendship with them as we were nothing more than co-workers. I wish them all well and the best of luck, although, my husband does not share my sentiments.”