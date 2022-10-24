Andy Cohen is having regrets about a moment on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion when he didn't take Garcelle Beauvais' feelings seriously enough.

Cohen, 54, acknowledged he's received about a specific interaction with the actress during the second installment of the RHOBH reunion, which aired last Wednesday night, and said on the latest installment of Radio Andy on SiriusXM: "I need to sincerely apologize."

He continued (in audio that was captured by fan page Queens of Bravo), saying Beauvais was owed an apology: "Not only for [my] diverting the topic but for not returning, even worse, to the serious conversation that was at hand."

During the last week's broadcast, Lisa Rinna, 59, confessed that she — not Erika Girardi — had tossed Beauvais' memoir in the garbage and created a viral moment on Girardi's Instagram between seasons.

"I have to be honest: I'm the one that tossed Garcelle's book in the trash," Rinna confessed, explaining that she was still angry that Beauvais had brought up the topic of Rinna's daughter Amelia Hamlin's eating disorder on the previous season. For Rinna, this broke the unspoken Housewives code that children are off limits.

On the reunion, Beauvais revealed her manager had even gotten involved in the situation. She was visibly upset, but Rinna said the women had "moved on."

As a button on the conversation, Cohen flippantly asked Rinna, "Do you recycle?" and once again called Rinna's social media antics "a disaster."

After the episode aired, fans went to Twitter to share their thoughts on the moment.

"Garcelle fighting back tears while they laugh about recycling…? Andy is part of the problem #RHOBHReunion #RHOBH," one viewer wrote.

Another added, "Honestly, the book in the trash - and @Andy's abhorrent behavior at the reunion - is one big metaphor for how Garcelle is treated on this show. It's infuriating… and heartbreaking. #RHOBH"

One chimed in with, "#RHOBH. Andy is not holding these ladies feet to the fire & its annoying af. How we go from Erika & Rinna throwing Garcelle's book in the trash to "do you guys recycle?""

Reflecting on the reunion taping in the wake of viewers' feedback, Cohen shared on Monday that he and Beauvais "had a really good, productive conversation last Thursday, and I should've been more in tune with her feelings. I just want to say that."

He added, "I've been logging in and ... I get it."

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion concludes Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.