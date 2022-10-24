Andy Cohen Admits 'I Need to Sincerely Apologize' to Garcelle Beauvais for Sidelining Her at 'RHOBH' Reunion

During the latest installment of his SiriusXM show, Andy Cohen issued an apology to Garcelle Beauvais for an interaction on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion

By
Published on October 24, 2022 07:18 PM
Andy Cohen Admits 'I Need to Sincerely Apologize' to Garcelle Beauvais for Sidelining Her at 'RHOBH' Reunion
Photo: getty (2)

Andy Cohen is having regrets about a moment on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion when he didn't take Garcelle Beauvais' feelings seriously enough.

Cohen, 54, acknowledged he's received about a specific interaction with the actress during the second installment of the RHOBH reunion, which aired last Wednesday night, and said on the latest installment of Radio Andy on SiriusXM: "I need to sincerely apologize."

He continued (in audio that was captured by fan page Queens of Bravo), saying Beauvais was owed an apology: "Not only for [my] diverting the topic but for not returning, even worse, to the serious conversation that was at hand."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/lisa-rinna/" data-inlink="true">Lisa Rinna</a> and <a href="https://people.com/tag/erika-girardi" data-inlink="true">Erika Girardi</a>
Lisa Rinna (left) and Erika Girardi. Getty (2)

During the last week's broadcast, Lisa Rinna, 59, confessed that she — not Erika Girardi — had tossed Beauvais' memoir in the garbage and created a viral moment on Girardi's Instagram between seasons.

"I have to be honest: I'm the one that tossed Garcelle's book in the trash," Rinna confessed, explaining that she was still angry that Beauvais had brought up the topic of Rinna's daughter Amelia Hamlin's eating disorder on the previous season. For Rinna, this broke the unspoken Housewives code that children are off limits.

On the reunion, Beauvais revealed her manager had even gotten involved in the situation. She was visibly upset, but Rinna said the women had "moved on."

As a button on the conversation, Cohen flippantly asked Rinna, "Do you recycle?" and once again called Rinna's social media antics "a disaster."

After the episode aired, fans went to Twitter to share their thoughts on the moment.

"Garcelle fighting back tears while they laugh about recycling…? Andy is part of the problem #RHOBHReunion #RHOBH," one viewer wrote.

Another added, "Honestly, the book in the trash - and @Andy's abhorrent behavior at the reunion - is one big metaphor for how Garcelle is treated on this show. It's infuriating… and heartbreaking. #RHOBH"

One chimed in with, "#RHOBH. Andy is not holding these ladies feet to the fire & its annoying af. How we go from Erika & Rinna throwing Garcelle's book in the trash to "do you guys recycle?""

RELATED VIDEO: Garcelle Beauvais' Son Speaks Out About Hateful Online Comments: 'I Just Want to Be a Normal Kid'

Reflecting on the reunion taping in the wake of viewers' feedback, Cohen shared on Monday that he and Beauvais "had a really good, productive conversation last Thursday, and I should've been more in tune with her feelings. I just want to say that."

He added, "I've been logging in and ... I get it."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion concludes Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Related Articles
Denise Richards, Lisa Rinna
'RHOBH' Alum Denise Richards Slams Lisa Rinna for 'Being So Cruel & So Vindictive'
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 Reunion Trailer: Kathy Hilton Fires Back at Lisa Rinna
'RHOBH' Reunion: 1 Woman Files a Lawsuit as Another Says She'll 'Regret' Her Actions 'Until the Day I Die'
Erika Girardi and Sutton Stracke apologize to Garcelle and Jax
Erika Girardi and Sutton Stracke Express Regret for Incident with Garcelle Beauvais' Son Jax
Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O'Connell, Andy Cohen
Jerry O'Connell Calls Wife Rebecca Romijn the 'Future of 'Beverly Hills' ' in 'Housewives' Pitch to Andy Cohen
Kathy Hilton Confirms She Won’t Return to RHOBH If Lisa Rinna and Erika Girardi Are Asked Back
Kathy Hilton Says She Won't Return to 'RHOBH' If Lisa Rinna and Erika Girardi Stay: 'Absolutely Not'
Kyle Richards and Jamie Lee Curtis attend the Halloween Horror Nights Opening Night Celebration at Universal Studios Hollywood on September 08, 2022 in Universal City, California.
Kyle Richards Says 'RHOBH' Reunion Trailer Made Jamie Lee Curtis Cry: 'I Don't Like to See You Hurt'
Erika Girardi Opens Up About What She Misses from Her Marriage to Tom Girardi
'RHOBH' Star Erika Girardi Is 'Grateful' to Be 'in a Much Better Place' After Recent Legal Victories
NBC's Party at THE POOL Celebrating NBC's New Season -- Pictured: Kyle Richards, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on Bravo
Kyle Richards Says She's in a 'Way Better' Place Weeks After 'RHOBH' Reunion: 'Time Heals All Wounds'
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 Reunion Trailer: Kathy Hilton Fires Back at Lisa Rinna
'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Season 12 Reunion Trailer: Kathy Hilton Fires Back at Lisa Rinna
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS -- Season:12 -- Pictured: (l-r) Diana Jenkins, Crystal Minkoff, Erika Girardi, Kyle Richards, Garcelle Beauvais, Dorit Kemsley, Lisa Rinna, Sutton Stracke
'RHOBH' Panel Nearly Canceled at BravoCon 2022 After Screaming Attendees Rushed Toward the Stage
Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton
'RHOBH' 's Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton's 'Years of Family Trauma' Caused 'Tense Energy' at Reunion
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 Reunion Trailer: Kathy Hilton Fires Back at Lisa Rinna
'RHOBH' Reunion: Kathy Hilton Calls Lisa Rinna the 'Biggest Bully in Hollywood' as Kyle Richards Pleads to Leave
Kyle Richards
'RHOBH' : Kyle Richards Frets Aspen Fallout Means She's 'Forced to Choose' Between Friendship and 'Blood'
Sanela Diana Jenkins
'RHOBH' Star Diana Jenkins to Attend Season 12 Reunion Remotely Due to COVID
Erika Girardi, Garcelle Beauvais
Erika Girardi Says She 'Did Not Hire Bots to Attack' Garcelle Beauvais' 14-Year-Old Son Jax
Garcelle Beauvais and her son Jax Joseph Nilon at MTV Movie and TV Awards Unscripted, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA
Garcelle Beauvais' Son Speaks Out About Hateful Online Comments: 'I Just Want to Be a Normal Kid'