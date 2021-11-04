Andy Cohen said he "would love" if Lindsay Lohan joined the first international Real Housewives series

Could Lindsay Lohan Appear on Real Housewives of Dubai? Andy Cohen Shares His Thoughts

Andy Cohen has weighed in about the rumors regarding Lindsay Lohan and The Real Housewives of Dubai.

When asked if the Mean Girls actress would appear on the upcoming series, the Housewives executive producer, 53, wasn't opposed. "Let me tell you something. It's a good idea, Jerry," he told The Talk co-host Jerry O'Connell on Wednesday.

Lohan, 35, has been living in Dubai, though the actress isn't expected to be part of the official cast.

Like other Housewives locations, the Dubai season will follow the lifestyles of the city's elite. But Cohen prefaced the season with a reminder that Dubai's wealth is different from what's seen on the American shows.

"It's a billionaire's playground," Cohen told O'Connell and co-host Natalie Morales on The Talk. "They're a group of friends. It's great. We haven't announced the cast yet. But we're really excited about them."

Cohen continued: "You gotta watch what happens. I'm very excited though, because as you say, it is like Vegas on steroids and the wealth there, I think, makes it something that people are going to be very curious about from the get-go."

The Real Housewives of Dubai will be the 11th Housewives season produced by Bravo, but the first international version. It's expected to premiere in 2022.

Cohen also expressed interest in signing Lohan on for future seasons when talking to TMZ. "I love that idea," he said. "Do you think Lindsay Lohan would do it? I would love it. I love Lindsay Lohan."

Bravo announced the upcoming series on Monday.