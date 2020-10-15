Andy Cohen Sends Flowers to Vicki Gunvalson Ahead of RHOC Premiere: ‘It's Nice to Be Acknowledged’

Vicki Gunvalson is feeling appreciated as the new season of The Real Housewives of Orange County continues to air without her among the cast.

On Wednesday, ahead of the season 15 premiere of the reality series, Gunvalson, 58, posted photos on Instagram of a floral arrangement and card she received from Andy Cohen. Gunvalson — who had been with the series since its debut in 2006 but was demoted last season to a supporting role — announced her exit from the show in January.

In his handwritten note to the former RHOC star, Cohen, 52, wrote, "There wouldn't be an OC without Vicki G. Love, Andy."

"Thank you @bravoandy for the incredible flower arrangement. After 14 incredible (& some not so incredible) years on @bravotv, it’s nice to be acknowledged on the launch of RHOC tonight. #thankyou #gonebutnotforgotten ❤️," Gunvalson captioned the bouquet post.

Tamra Judge — another RHOC alum who also announced her own departure from the show in January — then questioned Cohen about where her personal floral arrangement was.

"So sweet! Where's my flowers @bravoandy 😂😂😂," Judge joked in the comments section of Gunvalson's post on Wednesday, as captured on the Comments by Bravo Instagram page.

"Uh oh, I’m in the doghouse @tamrajudge," commented Cohen.

In a heartwarming post in January, Gunvalson revealed that she was officially parting ways with RHOC after 14 years.

“I will always be the OG of the OC, but it’s time to say goodbye to The Real Housewives of Orange County,” the Coto insurance saleswoman wrote at the time, before referencing her famous party catchphrase. “It’s been an incredible ride for 14 years and I want to thank all of you for your support, for your love and for ‘whooping it up!'”

Gunvalson went on to share that she’s embarking on a new chapter filled with “new projects that will be exciting, empowering and inspirational.” She added, “I hope you will join me with my new journey so please stay tuned.”

Gunvalson concluded the post by thanking her fans, as well as RHOC's network and production company. “I love all my fans, and I want to thank Bravo and Evolution for this incredible experience, which my family and I have will never forget,” wrote Gunvalson.