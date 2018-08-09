Andy Cohen Reveals Secret Sex and the City Cameo: 'Shirtless in a Gay Bar'

Well, art does imitate life.

In honor of #ThrowbackThursday, Andy Cohen decided to let his followers in on a little secret: He’s made not one, but two cameos on Sex and the City — and the lesser-known one is right on brand.

“You may know that I was a Barney’s shoe salesman in the last season of #SATC but were you aware I appeared in Season 4 (I think) shirtless in a gay bar standing next to Carrie Bradshaw?” he captioned a photo of his scene with real-life BFF Sarah Jessica Parker on Instagram. “Sounds about right!!”

But if you want to catch the moment, you’ll have to watch it the old-fashioned way: According to Cohen, 50, the shot was cut out of the TV version and now only lives on DVD.

Cohen’s next brief cameo was on season 6 episode “Let There Be Light,” in which he played an unnamed shoe salesman who helps Carrie out on a trip to a department store where Charlotte is going blindfolded in a first step to help the blind.

Of course, Cohen is far from the only celebrity to have snuck his way onto the beloved show. The long list of guest stars includes Justin Theroux, Bradley Cooper, Elizabeth Banks, Lucy Liu and more.