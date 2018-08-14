Andy Cohen Says Omarosa Manigault-Newman Will Never Be a Real Housewife: 'That's a Hard Pass'

Andy Cohen doesn’t think Omarosa Manigault-Newman should go from the White House to being a Housewife anytime soon.

The former Apprentice star, 44, is making headlines for blasting President Donald Trump in her new book — and made quite the impression on Real Housewives of Dallas star D’Andra Simmons.

Simmons suggested that due to her predisposition for drama, Manigault-Newman would make “an amazing” cast member on the Real Housewives franchise, according to TMZ.

RELATED: RHOD Star D’Andra Simmons Reveals the ‘Shake Up’ She’s Facing As She Takes Over the Family Business

RELATED VIDEO: Trump Calls Omarosa Manigault Newman a ‘Dog’ After She Claims He’s Racist and in ‘Mental Decline’

However, when TMZ tweeted Simmons’ thoughts on the former White House aide’s potential to join the cast, Bravo exec Cohen balked.

Omarosa Is Perfect For 'Housewives' Says 'RHOD' Star D'Andra Simmons https://t.co/GeNt1NsNgR — TMZ (@TMZ) August 14, 2018

Love D’Andra but that’s a HARD PASS https://t.co/d8BEd6Wnyn — Andy Cohen (@Andy) August 14, 2018

“Love D’Andra but that’s a HARD PASS” Cohen tweeted in response to the story.

F. Scott Schafer/Bravo

RHOD returns for a third season Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.