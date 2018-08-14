Andy Cohen Says Omarosa Manigault-Newman Will Never Be a Real Housewife: 'That's a Hard Pass'

Georgia Slater
August 14, 2018 05:01 PM

Andy Cohen doesn’t think Omarosa Manigault-Newman should go from the White House to being a Housewife anytime soon.

The former Apprentice star, 44, is making headlines for blasting President Donald Trump in her new book — and made quite the impression on Real Housewives of Dallas star D’Andra Simmons.

Simmons suggested that due to her predisposition for drama, Manigault-Newman would make “an amazing” cast member on the Real Housewives franchise, according to TMZ.

However, when TMZ tweeted Simmons’ thoughts on the former White House aide’s potential to join the cast, Bravo exec Cohen balked.

“Love D’Andra but that’s a HARD PASS” Cohen tweeted in response to the story.

F. Scott Schafer/Bravo

 

RHOD returns for a third season Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

