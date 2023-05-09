Andy Cohen Says Kim Zolciak-Biermann 'Seemed Very Much in Love' Ahead of Split: 'It's a Sad Thing'

"I was very surprised. That was not the news I ever expected to get," Cohen said of The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum's decision to end her 11-year marriage to Kroy Biermann

Published on May 9, 2023 04:04 PM

Andy Cohen is showing his support for Kim Zolciak-Biermann amid her divorce.

The Watch What Happens Live host sent a text to the The Real Housewives of Atlanta star after he and Bravo fans news of her split from Kroy Biermann on Monday. "[I] sent my condolences, because it's a sad thing," Cohen, 54, said during Tuesday's episode of his SiriusXM show Radio Andy. "They have kids, and that was just a couple that seemed very much in love."

He added, "I was very surprised. That was not the news I ever expected to get," Cohen said. "They were a couple that I thought they were in it for the long haul. [I was] very surprised [and I am] sorry to hear that."

PEOPLE confirmed Kroy, 37, filed for divorce from Kim, 44, on Friday, May 5. In Kroy's filing, he requested sole legal and physical custody of the pair's four minor children. He's also asked for full rights to their family home in Georgia.

He also claimed the marriage is "irretrievably broken."

In February, the couple's Georgia home was listed for public auction after entering foreclosure. Kim denied this — though PEOPLE confirmed the property was schedule to be auctioned on March 7 in front of the Fulton County Courthouse after the couple defaulted on a $1.65 million loan they took out for the property in October 2012.

The auction was later canceled. At the time, a source told PEOPLE the whole ordeal was "a misunderstanding."

For her part, Kim will be back on The Real Housewives of Atlanta for its 15th season, which just premiered this weekend and airs new episodes Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

