Andy Cohen Says Kathy Griffin Has 'Made Up A Lot About' Him: 'I Hope She Finds Some Peace'

The feud between Andy Cohen and Kathy Griffin doesn’t seem to be slowing down.

Cohen, 51, clapped back after Griffin, 58, called the Watch What Happens Live host “one of the worst bosses I ever had.”

“She’s made up a lot of stuff about me in the past few years that has just been untrue and sad,” Cohen told USA TODAY. “I hope she finds some peace.”

Griffin and the Cohen have been fighting since October 2017, but things escalated when he was tapped to host CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live alongside Anderson Cooper after she was fired for posing with a mask of President Donald Trump‘s bloodied head.

During a recent interview with PEOPLE, Griffin said Cohen treated her like a “dog” and insinuated that Cohen had something to do with the fact that her talk show, Kathy, was canceled on Bravo in 2013. (Prior to that, her reality show, Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D List, had run for six seasons on Bravo and won two Emmys.)

“The guy, he decides the entire slate at Bravo, and yet he gave himself a talk show that magically gets renewed every year,” she said. “So, you know, I had a talk show at Bravo for two years that got canceled. And I thought, ‘Yeah it’s sort of competition for Andy,’ So, no, he has not been very kind.”

Cohen also defended his longtime friend Cooper, 52, with whom Griffin also fell out publicly after the Trump stunt.

“She said something that I found incredibly vile about [Cooper] last week that I think says more about her than anything else,” Cohen said.

While he didn’t elaborate on which comment he was referring to, last week Griffin opened up about the death of Cooper’s mother, socialite Gloria Vanderbilt, saying that she “kind of knew her better … in a way” than her son did.

“I was really in love with Anderson’s mom, the great Gloria Vanderbilt,” Griffin said. “She let me call her Glo-Vandy. She gave me so many life lessons, we would chat, and I actually kind of knew her better than Anderson in a way.”

“I hear her voice today, saying things like, ‘Your whole life can change in one phone call.’ And that’s true!” she added.